Why Non è l’Arena is not on the air tonight: the reason

Why is Non è l’Arena tonight – Sunday 18 December 2022 – not broadcast on La7? We tell you right away: no sudden change of plans or cancellations. Massimo Giletti’s program simply went on hiatus for the Christmas holidays and will return in January (La7, however, has not yet communicated the official date of the program’s resumption). Tonight the program “In Onda” will be broadcast in its place, followed by the film “A beautiful mind” (at 10.30 pm). To return to following the talk, now in its sixth edition, it will therefore be necessary to wait a few weeks as, moreover, it will also be necessary to review the other flagship talk on La7, DiMartedì.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Non è l’Arena tonight – December 18, 2022 – is not broadcast, but where to see the program live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on A7 Sunday evening at 21.15. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the official website of the TV channel, La7.

Program history

Born from an idea of ​​the conductor himself after he left Rai, the program takes its name from Giletti’s previous program on state TV, L’Arena. The talk deals with topics related to current affairs with particular regard to politics and investigations. The airing was initially scheduled for Wednesday evenings, but then by mutual agreement the publisher of La7 and Giletti decided to air the program on Sundays from 12 November 2017, with placement at 20:35, immediately after the evening edition of TG LA7, to challenge Fabio Fazio’s program Che tempo che fa, as stated by the host himself. In the first part of the fifth season 2021/2022, the program is aired on Wednesday evenings, swapping with Andrea Purgatori’s Atlantis, with a new time slot from 9.15pm. However, from 6 February 2022 it returns to the historic location on Sunday evening, immediately after On the air. The program is broadcast from Theater 9 of the International Studios in Via Tiburtina in Rome.