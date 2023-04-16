Why Non è l’Arena is not broadcast on La7 tonight: the reason

Why is Non è l’Arena not broadcast on La7 tonight? Massimo Giletti’s program has been officially suspended. This was communicated on Thursday 13 April 2023 by the television network on which the program has been airing for years: “La7 has decided to suspend the production of the program Non è l’Arena which will not be on air from next Sunday”. did he know.

The broadcaster then thanked the journalist and presenter at the helm of the successful programme: “La7 thanks Massimo Giletti for the work he has done in these six years with passion and dedication”. And Giletti? “I take note of La7’s decision – commented the journalist – at this moment my only thoughts go to the 35 people who have worked with me for years and who from one day to the next, without any warning, are left on the street”.

On the reasons behind the stop at Non è l’Arena there is, for now, maximum secrecy. In recent days, Giletti had ended up at the center of rumors that saw him engaged in negotiations with Rai for a return to state TV, where he could host a program starting next season. And according to the rumors circulating on La7, it would have been precisely the contacts he had with public television that led to the break with Urbano Cairo’s broadcaster. Furthermore – according to reports from La Repubblica – it also seems that problems have arisen in relation to the costs and advertising revenues of the broadcast.

