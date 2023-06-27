Home page World

From: Nadia Austel

Split

Expensive rescue operation: Why no one has to pay for the rescue in the “Titan” disaster. © Xinhua/IMAGO/OceanGate Expeditions

Two billionaires are said to have been on board the crashed “Titan”. The question now is who has to bear the financial risk of the catastrophe.

Munich – The catastrophe surrounding the missing “Titan” continues to cause an uproar. After several items were found on the seabed, it was clear that the submarine had imploded. Titan’s occupants have died. Now there is more and more criticism of the company OceanGate, which made deep-sea tourism with its dives possible in the first place. Numerous safety concerns are said to have been noticed on previous dives.

Pursue OceanGate Seat Everett, USA founding 2009 founder Stockton Rush and Guillermo Soehnlein

Criticism is now also being voiced over the question of who should pay for the costs of the rescue measures in the event of such a catastrophe. Because only the richest people can afford such extreme expeditions as those carried out by the Titan. The passengers on board the submersible paid, according to the report New York Times (NYT) $250,000 each for the once-in-a-lifetime experience: The five people who tragically lost their lives were on their way to the wreck of the Titanic.

Titan disaster: The rescue attempt cost “probably millions”

“These people paid a lot of money for something that is extremely risky and very difficult to recover from,” said Chris Boyer, executive director of a nonprofit in the United States that specializes in rescuing people from the wild. A rescue like Titan’s, Boyer told the NYTmust “probably cost millions”.

Titanic tourists missing: The pictures of the submarine drama – and the last photo of the “Titan” so far View photo gallery

About an hour and 45 minutes after Titan was launched, the mother ship stopped receiving a signal from her. The Coast Guard was then informed. Four tourists and a captain are said to have been on board the submarine, including billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding. Overall, according to information from the magazine insider at least two billionaires have been on board.

Titan Passenger Rescue Mission: Individuals may be liable for negligence

The American, Canadian and French authorities were involved with great effort in the rescue measures that were initiated for the Titan and its passengers. In addition to the Coast Guard, the US Navy was also involved. In the United States, the Coast Guard and other organizations’ implementation and funding of rescue efforts depend on where exactly you get lost, Boyer said NYT further. In some states, individuals would also have to pay for rescue operations if their behavior was proven to be negligent.

Admiral Paul Zukunft, former chief of the US Coast Guard, told the Washington Post However, the company OceanGate, which offered the tours on the Titan submersible, would not expect a refund from the US government. “It’s no different than when a private person goes out and their boat sinks. We’ll go out and recover them. We won’t leave them with the bill afterwards,” said Zukunft der post.

It is not known if OceanGate Expeditions, the company that offered the Titanic ruins excursion, required its participants to purchase travel insurance. It remains to be seen whether the multi-million dollar rescue operation will ultimately be financed by taxpayers’ money from the USA. (n / A)