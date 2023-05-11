You can find all kinds of things about the sudden advance of Chinese brands in Europe, but it is clear by now: not all, but certainly some newcomers are here to stay. And where you used to be able to point scornfully at foldable Landwinds, there is now little to chuckle about. In China, a lot of knowledge and experience with electric cars has been gained in a short time, and the energy revolution is being used to gain a foothold in our region once and for all.

They do this with particularly affordable models, but also with distinctive ideas and technologies. Take Nio, the thriving start-up that is perhaps best compared to Tesla: successful businessman has an idea, executes it and sets up something that has no equal. Only in this case it is not about gull-wing doors or ludicrous speeds, but more about practicalities.

Nio has been active in its home country for some time and has now built 1,300 battery exchange stations there, where customers who do not have the time or desire to charge can have a full battery screwed under their car within five minutes. They recently performed their sixteen millionth substitution. There are now four of these stations in the Netherlands, with plans for more.

Nio doesn’t just come to sell cars

In addition, 100 Nio Houses have been built worldwide to date. These are not dealers, but ‘open, attractive locations where Nio enthusiasts can share their interests and participate in activities and events’. Think of a café, a lounge, meeting rooms, a forum for TedX-like inspirational talks and a children’s playground.

The Nio House in Rotterdam | Photo: © Nio

We wouldn’t know who has the time or inclination to plunge so deeply into the nascent community from a strange new car brand, but who could have predicted the devotion of Tesla fans at the time? In any case, it is indicative of Nio’s idea: not only support with your transport, but with your way of life.

When it comes to purchasing a Nio, there are several options. This way you can buy the car, very traditionally, in one go. Everything, including the battery, is then yours. You can also buy the car yourself, but rent the battery separately. In that case you can go to the exchange stations to get a new one. Then you can still drive the car via a kind of subscription, either with a permanent contract or in a flexible construction that can be canceled every month. You choose an existing car online, so the waiting time is short.

Nio’s prices

The first Nio models delivered in Europe, the ET7 sedan and EL7 SUV, are richly equipped with far-reaching autonomous technology, beautiful interiors and a nodding dot on the dashboard that talks to you and executes your commands. But they’re not exactly what you’d call bargains, and it remains to be seen if people wouldn’t rather pick a car from a more prestigious brand for 80-90k.

Just go in and your Nio is equipped with a new battery | Photo: © Nio

The new ET5, from 50 grand excluding battery, is a lot more promising in that respect. Moreover, there seems to be a sub-brand with (much) more accessible models in the pipeline. Left or right, it is admirable how Nio has established itself as a concept in a short time. The Fresh approach of the Year? With a feather and a sticker.