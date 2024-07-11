World 100-meter sprint champion Sha’Carri Richardson wears long, colorful fake nails at competitions. They are surely the most striking feature of the young Texan’s powerful image. Printed in 3D and then lacquered, the nails she wore last April in Paris, at a major event where Nike presented its innovations in view of this summer’s Olympic Games, came from the same place as the sophisticated spiked shoes she competes in. That is, from the Nike’s LeBron James Innovation Centera spectacular building at the company’s headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, where some 700 people work with all kinds of cutting-edge technology in the fields of materials, biomechanics and artificial intelligence to create new products. “It’s not superficial. We are committed to the needs of our athletes, from head to toe and from performance to style,” explains Heidi O’Neill, one of the top executives of the American sportswear and footwear giant.

Women’s sport is taking off. There are signs everywhere. In Spain, for example, the triumphs of the national football team have attracted all eyes. In the United States, 18.7 million people watched the final of the Women’s College Basketball League, considerably more than those who usually watch the NBA finals. On the commercial side, campaigns featuring female athletes are more effective than the rest (from 16% in the case of Nike to 69% in the case of Adidas), according to the television audience analysis company EDO, which measures the impact of advertising based on internet searches. “Companies are very aware of the growing market potential and have strategically positioned themselves to capture this demand. I would say that this is due to both market forces and social expectations,” says researcher Sam Chandrasekara from the University of Manchester, co-author of the book Materials and Technology for Sportswear and Performance Apparel (Materials and Technology for Performance Apparel), CRC Press, 2016.

American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson at the April event in Paris. Samuel Aranda Parade of athletes in Paris. Samuel Aranda

Indeed, the firms are positioning themselves, each one according to their strategies, their personality and, of course, their possibilities. In the case of Nike, there are undoubtedly many, as this magazine has been able to verify after attending, invited by the brand, the great pre-Olympic event in Paris and visiting the headquarters of the multinational in Oregon. The company is proud of its history of supporting women, which includes the promotion of equality in university sport in the seventies, the support in the eighties of the first Olympic champion of the female marathon, Joan Benoit Samuelson, or numerous sponsorships of women’s leagues and associations, although it should be remembered that it has also had to face some controversy over its relationship with athletes – in 2019 it changed its contractual policy with athletes during her pregnancy. Following complaints from sprinter Allyson Felix— and serious accusations of sexism within its structure.

“I like to think that Nike has always been there and that now it is giving its all,” says O’Neill, president of consumer, product and brand at the multinational. She talks about the women’s think tank created in 2022 to support female athletes and says that they have doubled spending on “specific innovation for women in the last four years,” although without giving specific figures. “And we have only just started. I think there is still a lot of potential,” she added in the mansion of the former Paris Stock Exchange where 40 elite athletes paraded in April wearing the brand’s latest products.

Football field at Nike’s innovation center. Nike Nike Innovation Center climate chamber. Nike

More than 8,000 kilometres away in Beaverton, a couple of months later, around twenty people were busy explaining what that effort means. In the middle of an idyllic forest landscape, we are now at the LeBron James Innovation Center, one of the more than 75 buildings spread across the 162 hectares that make up Nike’s world headquarters. It was there that the brand brought together for the first time, just under four years ago, all the workers dedicated in one way or another to innovation.

The Sports Research Lab is on the top floor, at the very top – a statement of intent that was an engineering challenge, as the space includes, among other things, a basketball court and half a football field, framed by a running track, dotted with sensors and surrounded by cameras that capture every little detail of the movements of the athletes who pass through it every day, some professional and some amateur. Last year there were about 4,000 of them, 75% of them women.

There, next to the training tracks, Bridget Munro, senior researcher for women’s innovation, will be showing, towards the end of a tour organised over several stations, the products with which Nike competes in the increasingly competitive sector of sports bras and clothing specially designed for use during menstruation and pregnancy. Shortly before, Dan Judelson, research director for sportswear, presented Hal and Haley, the animated mannequins, male and female, who sweat non-stop in one of the climatic chambers where they study how the human body perspires in different conditions of cold, heat and humidity. In these chambers they developed the jackets for runners of Nike. the Aerogami linewhose strips of special material that open with sweat and close when it dries—so there’s no need to zip up and down or take off the garment during the race—are placed a little lower on the women’s model.

Nike Innovation Center climate chamber. Nike Sneaker created with artificial intelligence tools. Samuel Aranda

But beyond apparel, the brand’s most striking feminine twist is probably in the footwear department. It came the day when they broke away from the idea of ​​“if you create something for an elite male athlete, it’s going to work for everyone,” explains Kathy Gomez, Nike’s vice president of footwear innovation. “About four years ago, we decided that we were going to start all projects with women. And it’s not that we’re not going to test men or understand male athletes, but we’re going to start with women, spend more time with them, and do it from their perspective,” she explains.

For example, a few months ago they launched the GT Hustle 3. The idea of ​​this line was to transfer the advances achieved in marathon shoes to basketball in order to consume less energy, but instead of starting to build the model in a size 46, the average for them, they did it in a 39-40, the average for female basketball players. And, from there, “everything revolved around the mechanics, preferences and performance of the women,” explains Emily Farina, a researcher and expert in biomechanics. They were the ones who began testing the prototypes until they achieved a version with which, Farina assures, less energy is consumed.

—So it’s a women’s shoe? How is it different from a men’s shoe?

—We make basketball shoes for all types of players, all levels, men and women. In this case, it was about starting with women, not comparing. It wasn’t about measuring one and then the other and finding the difference. That’s how a lot of people approach women-specific products, but we wanted to do it differently. I can’t give you a list of things that are different about men and women, I can only tell you that this shoe was optimized using the point of view of the athletes. In this case, once the innovation was made, we scaled it up and built the size 46.

Another example: when they realised that some runners, especially women, were having trouble adapting to the latest models of their super shoes, the ones that shook up the athletics world in 2016 by replacing the classic narrow sole of running trainers with one with a carbon plate and plenty of reactive foam, and in the process triggered their umpteenth commercial run with Adidas. That’s why, in the latest revision of their Alphafly 3 – they have re-attached the sole that they had left open behind the airbags to increase performance – the 120 women who have taken part in the Dreamweaver project have actively participated. This programme aimed to help a group of women achieve the minimum marks to participate in the qualifying events for the Paris Olympic Games. Fifteen of them succeeded. And over the two-year process, the brand collected all kinds of information on their biomechanical, physiological, psychosocial and perception needs during the more than 800,000 kilometers they traveled in 70,000 training sessions.

Databases are another powerful innovation tool for the company. Baseline, for example, is a system for collecting and analyzing basic data on athletes about the shape and size of their feet, how they step, how they walk and how they run, and has already stored information on some 3,000 people. “This is our fundamental understanding of athletes. It’s our starting point,” explains Jackie Shea, head of the Baseline program.

Las Vegas Aces basketball player A’ja Wilson in a press room at the former Palais de la Bourse in Paris. Samuel Aranda Keely Hodgkinson on the track at Nike’s innovation center at the company’s headquarters in Oregon. Vicens Gimenez

“The Nike team always start any conversation by asking me questions about my specific needs as an athlete to better understand them,” explains UK 800m European champion and world and Olympic runner-up Keely Hodgkinson. Las Vegas Aces centre A’ja Wilson talks about the push and pull of the fitting process: “I’m a low-top girl, so if they bring me high-tops, I have to say no. It’s not easy to say no to Nike, but at the same time that’s what they expect from you – they want us to be honest, and that’s what I love.” Wilson is set to launch her own exclusive Nike footwear line next year. Hodgkinson has helped create the Air Zoom Victory 2 and Air Zoom Maxfly 2 and designed the cut and fit of the race jerseys.

The women’s competition uniform of the US track and field team for the Paris Games caused controversy when it was presented in the French capital. According to its detractors, it is a tiny garment in the crotch that excessively sexualizes the athletes. The brand responded that the model shown at that event is one of about fifty that they offer. “Athletes can choose outfits that suit their style and personal preferences without giving up comfort,” they said in a statement.

Asked about her aesthetic preferences, Hodgkinson replies: “I like to do my own hair and makeup, but for example, I used Nike athlete services at the 2023 Preclásico to do my hair and makeup; they also included accessories and jewelry. I love the platform I have as an athlete when I compete, so I always want to look and feel my best.”

“Look good, feel good, play good” is another of the phrases repeated by several Nike executives and employees who have spoken to this magazine in recent months. It is about, says O’Neill, taking into account absolutely everything that can make a difference for the athletes. “And their appearance and their presence are part of their confidence in that race, in that game, in that moment…”