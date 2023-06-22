Neymar, 31, sent a letter of apology to his girlfriend, model Bruna Biancardi, who is five months pregnant, publicly apologizing to her and his family for the suffering he caused.

The issue of the Brazilian star’s marital infidelity was widely spread in the Brazilian press, after a famous Brazilian woman named Fernanda Campos said that she had an affair with Neymar a few days ago.

And the Brazilian star said in his message: “I do this apology for you and for the sake of the family, I realized how much you were in danger, how much I suffered from all this and how much you want to be by my side and I am by your side, I was wrong in your right.”

And the Paris Saint-Germain striker decided to “justify what cannot be justified” publicly, considering that “if a private matter becomes public, the request for pardon must also be public.”

In the same message, Neymar said that he wanted to continue with Bruna, his partner since last year, stressing that he always dreamed of living with her.

He said, “I cannot imagine myself without you. I do not know if (my apology) will work, but today you are sure that I want to present it to you sincerely. My belief is that our love for our child will triumph, and our relationship will strengthen our love for each other.”