Despite having taken the majority in the United States House of Representatives from the Democrats, the Republicans were frustrated in the midterms, the presidential mid-term elections, because the expected “red wave” did not happen – that is, an overwhelming victory in the House and the resumption of the Senate (which will remain controlled by President Joe Biden’s party).

However, the American legislative elections had a great consolation for the opposition in a Democratic stronghold: the calculation until the beginning of the night of this Thursday (17) pointed out that, of the 18 seats in the Chamber that the Republicans took from the rival party, four were in New York, a traditional blue state (blue state, where the Democrats always win).

It was the state where there was the most “theft” of seats on both sides in these midterms. In the current legislature, New York has 19 Democratic and eight Republican representatives. In the one that will take office in January, there will be 15 from Biden’s party and 11 from the opposition representing the state in Washington. The summed numbers differ between the two legislatures because New York lost a seat in the House after the 2020 Census.

The state’s legislative election was marred by controversy before it happened, because an April decision by the state Court of Appeals overturned a new distribution of New York’s electoral districts. The Judiciary understood that the new map of Congress in the state favored the Democrats.

“As a result, judicial oversight is needed to facilitate the rapid creation of constitutionally appropriate maps for use in the 2022 election and to safeguard New Yorkers’ constitutionally protected right to a fair election,” Justice Janet DiFiore wrote in the decision, in the which argued that the proposed allocation was “substantially unconstitutional, as designed with an impermissible partisan purpose”.

For Republicans, the four seats stolen in New York were decisive for the resumption of control of the House, even without a red wave.

“If you look at the map of the United States and consider the red wave concept, a lot of us Republicans are disappointed with the lack of results across the country,” Representative-elect Nick LaLota told Fox News.

“But, when you focus on New York and Long Island, especially, it was possible to see something different happening here”, added the deputy, for whom Republican Lee Zeldin’s candidacy for governor (he was defeated by re-elected Kathy Hochul, from the Democrat) “mobilized many upstate New York suburban voters.”

Also Republican elected representative George Santos, son of Brazilian immigrants and one of the four chair “stealers” in the state, commented to Fox News that another factor that helped the party’s growth in New York was the weariness of the Democrats.

“What we are experiencing in New York State is that, for the first time in five decades, we are being governed by the same party in New York City, in Albany. [capital estadual] and in Washington,” he said. “The people of New York have no one to blame [por seus problemas] other than the Democrats.”

Another assessment is that the Democratic Party has lost space in the New York bench (although maintaining a majority) because it did not know how to address the main concerns of the local population, such as violence.

“One good night [para os democratas nas midterms] could have been great if New York Democrats hadn’t botched the redistricting of precincts and ignored voters’ concerns about crime and lack of safety,” wrote Howard Wolfson, a consultant to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (who was a member of both parties, but rejoined the Democrats in 2018).

“These mistakes cost Democrats seats that could have been won in the House and wasted millions of dollars that could have been used elsewhere. Time to correct course,” he assessed.