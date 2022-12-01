“I came to New York dreaming of a better future.”

This is what Beruska*, 22, says with a smile, sitting next to a bag full of donations of food and hygiene products in a room at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York.

It is one of the most famous museums on the planet and where the Met Gala charity event is held annually, bringing together world celebrities in extravagant dresses.

Beruska, on the other hand, is Venezuelan and is 9 months pregnant. Two years ago she left Ecuador walking towards the United States.

On the way, he spent seven days in the jungle, was robbed in Mexico, crossed the Rio Grande and arrived in the US in early November with nothing.

“One seems to die there. From crying so much I began to have pain in my stomach,” he told BBC Mundo in the warm room of the museum while the temperature outside was close to 0 degrees Celsius.

Now he sleeps in one of the hotels -some up to four stars- designated by the New York City Hall to welcome the more than 22,000 migrants who have arrived in the city since last April: many are Venezuelans fleeing the economic crisis in their country. ; others are fleeing insecurity in Central America.

In October, New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency as shelters began to fill up with large numbers of migrants, mostly after crossing the border in Texas or Arizona, arriving by bus in New York.

Those buses are paid for by charitable organizations and, now, above all, by Republican state governments that want to strike a political blow by transferring the immigration challenge to Democratic territories like New York.

The city even installed a large giant tent on Randalls Island for almost a month in order to expand the accommodation offer.

“Humanitarian Crisis”

New York City faces “an unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” the mayor’s office said in a Nov. 21 statement as it extended the state of emergency.

“If asylum seekers continue to enter at the current rate, the total population within the shelter system will exceed 100,000 people next year,” he warned.

This is a figure never recorded in the city’s shelters, local authorities say.

Historically, New York City has always been a beacon for migrants. And this is how its emblematic symbol shows it: the Statue of Liberty.

In the 19th century, the statue welcomed thousands of migrants from various continents who sought their new home in the American city.

But this new wave of migrants crossing the southern border of the United States is testing its reputation as a “sanctuary city”: local authorities refuse to enforce the federal government’s harsh immigration policies.

And it is that by law, New York must give refuge to anyone who requests it.

“We’re not telling anyone that New York can house all the migrants in the city. We’re not encouraging people to send eight, nine buses a day. We’re saying that as a sanctuary and hometown, we’re going to meet our obligation,” Mayor Adams said in September.

More than two million migrants were detained at the border between the United States and Mexico in the last year, a record number that worries the Joe Biden government politically.

The majority of those who attempt to cross the border on foot are Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans, according to data from the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

More than 150,000 Venezuelans managed to enter US territory through the border with Mexico during the last fiscal year, an increase of 293% over the previous year.

That is why in mid-October, the Joe Biden government decreed that “Venezuelan persons who enter the United States without authorization through areas located between the ports of entry will be returned to Mexico.”

CBP says that since this measure was applied there has been a significant 35% drop from September (33,804) to October (22,044) of Venezuelans attempting to cross.

The government also created a system for 24,000 Venezuelans to arrive legally, emulating the one created to receive Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

Authorities typically process migrants at the border, release them, and allow them to move through the US while they await asylum proceedings, which in some cases can take years.

Beruska is one of the migrants who managed to cross through Texas and made it to New York.

“I’m fine at the hotel. I have food and a place to sleep,” she detailed gratefully, while carrying a Thanksgiving cake donated to the more than 250 migrants who attended the “Community Day” event at the MET.

But he knows that the help he receives today will not last forever.

She says she had a medical appointment at a hospital for her pregnancy when she arrived in New York. There they informed him that he should come back when he feels pain. However, she does not know what the next steps are regarding his medical coverage, one of the great challenges for newcomers to the country.

Despite her optimism and the fact that her husband has just found a job at a fast food chain, Beruska is puzzled as to whether that income will be enough to care for and support her little girl in a city with many obstacles for undocumented migrants. they can get a job, health insurance and a roof over their heads.

With nothing

“One question: did you bring men’s clothing?” asks a young man during a cold night in Manhattan in mid-November.

The request is addressed to Yajaira “Yaya” Saavedra, who arrived shortly before with two cars loaded with boxes and bags at the corner of The Row hotel, one of the accommodations occupied by migrants in the Hell’s Kitchen area, in New York.

The 34-year-old woman is the owner of “La Morada”, a family-run Mexican restaurant in the Bronx.

But he says half of his operations are now dedicated to distributing donations.

“Since April we have been helping people who come to New York. On Tuesdays and Thursdays we go out to distribute. We receive donations, but most of us buy them,” he describes to BBC Mundo.

She, along with a group of collaborators, distributes food and especially clothing in the hotels and shelters where the migrants are staying, because most of them arrive with what they are wearing.

“This is one of the richest cities in the world. If I help with the few pesos I have, I think the government can do more. The city must provide housing for people. This is inhumane,” he qualifies despite the help he lend the city

“This country cannot exist without migrants,” says “Yaya,” who came to the United States by walking across the border three decades ago.

On that same corner, on 8th Avenue and 44th Street, 17-year-old Sara appears with a little more than 1-year-old baby.

She left Venezuela walking with her partner.

“I came because I want to give my daughter a better future. I’m also looking for a future for myself, I want to study,” she says while receiving some clothes for her little girl.

“Thank God I’m in New York. Here I will be able to achieve my goal,” she says hopefully.

He explains that he was in Texas for a few days, but knew that in the Big Apple he would receive more help.

The same is the opinion of Osiris Pulgar, 21, who is looking for some hot food.

“I came to New York because I know that they prioritize help here more than in other states,” she says after spending time with her 4-year-old daughter and her partner in Texas, where they did not feel welcome.

“I’m looking for a job doing anything, cleaning, whatever. I can’t find it. I need the papers and learn English. But I’m not giving up. I want to give my daughter what I couldn’t have,” she says.

The papers Osiris is referring to is the request for asylum in the US. Upon approval, it would guarantee him a work permit.

“I have hope and faith that things are going to get better here,” he says. I would not hesitate to move to another state if I get a job.

“The American Dream Doesn’t Exist”

At least a dozen migrants in New York with whom BBC Mundo spoke optimistically repeat that they are looking for a better future than what their countries can offer. And they intend to achieve their goals by working. They also reiterate that finding a job is not easy.

“We’re going to get ahead by working,” says confident Lorena, a 43-year-old Colombian who arrived in New York with her 12-year-old daughter Loraine, who is Venezuelan.

Her youngest daughter stayed in Venezuela with her grandmother because she did not have money to take the whole family. He prays that he can bring her soon.

“Let’s see how we do with the papers. We have an appointment [en migraciones] by 2024,” he says.

Karen Barrolleta, 41, says that they arrived from Venezuela about three months ago and lives with her husband and daughter, Eliexy Ramos, 14, in one of the hotels assigned for migrants near Times Square, in Manhattan.

“Many people come here looking for the American dream, but the American dream does not exist. This is not the case that they will receive you with a house or a car. If you do not work, nobody is going to put it in your hands. Everything in life that is worthwhile costs and is achieved by working,” he emphasizes.

Resist in the most expensive city in the US

New York is the most expensive city in the United States. 8.5 million people live here; in Manhattan alone there are about 1.7 million.

The cost of living index is 237.8% higher than the national average, according to the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Everything is expensive in the city, from groceries to public transportation and housing. The average per capita income is almost US$77,000.

The city’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 5.9% in October 2022, up 0.3% from September and a 2% decrease from October of last year. The national unemployment rate is close to 3.7%.

Finding employment for migrants is not an easy task. And it is much more complicated without papers or training.

For example, in the construction industry in New York, workers need two courses that cost between $100 and $400.

“We offer free courses. They are not a work permit, but it is a preparation for them to be able to enter that construction network,” Yesenia Mata, executive director of “La Colmena”, an organization that assists and represents, explains to BBC Mundo. to the community and migrant workers in Staten Island, New York.

“The mission is to ensure that migrant workers and workers through education can fend for themselves at work,” he details.

Since last April, Mata says that the flow of migrants has increased significantly. And that the Venezuelan accent predominates in the queries they receive every morning at the organization’s headquarters.

“We have a waiting list of 300 people for the courses,” he adds.

“The need of the migrant worker who has been here for a while is very different from the need of the person who has just arrived,” says Mata, who describes that the organization introduced courses for migrants who arrived in recent months, to help them integrate into New York society.

“Many are angry with the migrant saying that he is not strong. But a person who has gone through so much to get here is very strong, resilient. Migrants need an opportunity to improve themselves,” he claims.

Meanwhile, in the MET room, Beruska does not lose his warm smile despite everything he suffered to get to New York.

“It was worth it,” he repeats out loud.

“I left Ecuador because there was too much crime and from Venezuela, because of the crisis that is already known. I hope in New York to start a new life with my husband and my princess, who will be born soon,” she says.

“I am thinking of naming my daughter Victoria. Getting here is a victory.”

*Several of those interviewed preferred not to reveal their last name for fear of reprisals.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.