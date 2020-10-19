“We have made the very difficult decision not to renew Day to day for a fourth season. The choice has not been easy. We’ve spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season possible, but in the end it just hasn’t been seen enough by people to justify another season. ” Day to day. The Serie, remake of a sitcom of the seventies, it premiered its third season on February 8. Little more than a month later, his followers have been disappointed to know that there will be no further for the family of Cuban origin residing in Los Angeles that starred in this program.

As happened with the cancellation of Sense8, Marvel series and other titles with a large group of fans on social networks, the announcement has aroused the ire of its followers, who have turned #SaveODAAT (save One Day at a Time, original title of the series) in one of the most commented topics on Twitter this Thursday. The company has tried to justify itself in the networks: “To anyone who felt represented – possibly for the first time – by Day to dayPlease don’t make this decision as a sign that your story is not important. The amount of love for the series is a strong reminder to us that we must continue to find ways to tell these stories. ”The explanation has only made fans more angry.

Beyond the laughs, the result of the recording of the series with a direct audience in the most purely traditional style of sitcoms Americans, Day to day He has dealt with such relevant topics as the problems of immigrants, homophobia, post-traumatic stress or the treatment of war veterans. Drama and humor were mixed in some chapters starring Justina Machado and Rita Moreno in a series highly valued by critics. Paradoxically, some of his followers are turning to US free-to-air television networks asking that they rescue the series, a rescue that has normally worked in the opposite direction: productions canceled by free-to-air channels have been resurrected by different platforms (The Mindy Project, The Killing, Community, Arrested Development…)

However, that love of his fans and the applause of the specialized media has not been enough for him to achieve one more season. Those responsible had already warned that the series needed to add viewings to stay alive on Netflix because it was on the tightrope (they explained the same in the second season, but that time the decision was positive). Netflix does not provide audience data, so fans of the series will have to take their word for it that it has not had enough viewers.

How does the video on demand platform decide which series are still alive and which are not? In reality, it is a sum of various factors. But the main thing to keep in mind is that Netflix is ​​a profit-seeking company. In the case of an early cancellations of a Netflix original series, Marco Polo, the high budget of its production was a determining factor if it did not obtain a great return in the form of viewings. It also seems to be influencing these decisions whether the series is a Netflix production or that it is produced by third parties for the platform. That has been the case Day to day or was it the situation they were in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage Y The punisher, fruit of his alliance with Marvel.

But in addition, the results offered by the data managed by the company of what its users see and how they see it come into play, as explained by some of the Netflix executives in an extensive report on Vulture published June 2018. Among the elements they take into account when deciding the future of a program is the growth potential of the series. It is also very relevant how many viewers finish the season and the viewings in the 28 days following the premiere. If in that time a title manages to grow in viewership in a way that reflects an important potential, it has a good chance of being renewed.

Netflix manages data on its users such as which series they see first when they enter the platform, what they do when finishing a chapter, how long it takes to finish a season, how many leave in the middle and at what point in the season they do so, which fragments they advance quickly. .. And everything comes into play when deciding the future of a series.

Neither Day to day It has been the first series canceled by Netflix and cried by its followers, nor will it be the last. The problem is that these decisions remind users of the platform that television is also a business that each network / platform handles as it wants.