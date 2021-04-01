One of the characteristics of streaming systems (from Netflix to Spotify) is the ability of their algorithms to predict and recommend new bands or series that may be of interest to the user.

However, a study by Austrian and Dutch researchers found that a music algorithms have a harder time offering advice to hip-hop or hard rock listeners.

These recognition systems through collaborative filtering, where the apps record the artists and genres that a user listens to, they compare these results with like-minded listeners to find out what others like.

The problem with these algorithms is that, when encountering something as subjective and personal as artistic creation and musical tastes, lose their power of prediction.

The algorithms fail a lot more in those who listen to hard rock and hip-hop. Getty Images

A team from the Graz University of Technology, the Johannes Kepler University of Linz, the University of Innsbruck (all from Austria) and the University of Utrecht (Netherlands) decided test the recommendations generated by these algorithms.

The main result, published in the latest issue of the journal EPJ Data Science, is that these algorithms are less accurate when pitted against hard rock and hip-hop fans.

For this they compared the results generated by algorithms of the call dominant or mainstream music and compared them with unconventional. For this analysis, they used a data set that contained the histories of 4,148 users of the Last.fm platform.

Based on the artists that users listened to most frequently, the authors used a model to predict the probability that they liked music suggested by four different algorithms.

Mainstream music listeners receive more accurate music advice than unconventional music listeners. AFP PHOTO / PEDRO PARDO

“Our results suggest that many of the more advanced music recommendation techniques may not provide quality recommendations to unconventional music listeners,” said study author Elisabeth Lex.

Mainstream versus commercial

This is how they found that mainstream music listeners receive more like-minded musical advice than unconventional music listeners.

The authors then categorized to non-commercial music listeners in four genres: with acoustic instruments, such as folk or singer-songwriters; “high energy rhythms, such as punk or hip-hop; vocal acoustics such as ambient sounds and electronics.”

The research was able to compare the histories of each group and identify, with the computational model, which users were more likely to listen to music outside of their preferences and the diversity of musical genres within each group.

Those who listened to background music were more likely to also hear hard rock, folk or electronic music.

However, the “high energy” listeners were the less likely to listen to the music preferred by listeners of folk, electronic or ambient, although they listened to the widest variety of genres, for example, hard rock, punk, singer-songwriter and hip-hop.

In this unconventional group, those who listened hard rock or rap received less exact musical suggestions, while the followers of ‘ambient’ received more accurate suggestions.

The explanation is that the algorithms are biased towards more popular music, making unconventional genres less likely to be recommended effectively.

The authors suggest that their findings could serve as the basis for creating music recommendation systems that offer more precise recommendations.

SL