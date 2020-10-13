Mukesh Khanna is in a lot of headlines these days. Comments on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have brought actor Mukesh Khanna into the discussions. By the way, whenever it is about Mukesh Khanna, there is definitely a mention of his marriage. Mukesh Khanna, who is 62 years old, is still unmarried and often a question is asked to him in many events that why he did not marry? Mukesh Khanna has given the reason behind why he is still single.

In a video interview, he himself explained the reason behind this. Mukesh Khanna says, ‘Marriage is theirs, whose fate is written to be in it. By the way, because of my habit of speaking, a lot of contractual things are associated with me. I want to end one such contravention of my life which has been going on for many years.

Mukesh further says, ‘Why didn’t I get married? At one time it was the favorite question of every journalist. Let me tell you that I am not against marriage. People used to say many times that Mukesh Khanna played Bhishma Pitamah, which he is adopting in his personal life, so he did not marry. Let me tell you that I am not so great and no man can become Bhishma Pitamah. I did not take any Bhishma pledge in my personal life, but let me also tell that no one would consider the institution of Shaadi name more than me. I am not against marriage. It is destined to be married. Affairs are not written.

Mukesh further says that, ‘Two souls meet in marriage, they come from above writing by marriage. Two families are committed, two family genes are committed. I believe that no one knows the truth. Marriage is of two souls who live together 24 hours. They have to live together and their lives change together and the fate of both also collides and helps each other. If I have to get married, now a girl is going to be born, not for me. Marriage is my personal matter. I have no wife. Let’s end my marriage contraption.