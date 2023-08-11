In North Rhine-Westphalia, a clinic reports an increase in insect bite patients. A dermatologist and allergist explains what is behind it and whether climate change could be a reason for it.

Hans Friedrich Merk is an allergist and dermatologist and has treated patients with skin diseases in the clinic for decades. Most recently, the emeritus professor was employed at the University Hospital in Aachen. He explains why it is not so easy to determine whether there have been more cases of severe skin reactions or even allergic shocks in the clinic in recent decades. A psychological effect could also explain the rising numbers.

Mr. Merk, are insect bites becoming more dangerous?

I can draw on my many years of experience in dermatology and allergology at the University Hospital in Aachen – and we see strong fluctuations there. There are years when many people present with skin reactions or even systemic reactions, in other years hardly anyone comes. For example, in 2003, a particularly dry year, we saw a very sharp drop.