“Moon Knight”, the new series starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, has arrived at Disney+ and this time Marvel promises to show the supernatural side of its cinematographic universe. Marc Spector insiders are already aware of the first episode, but what reasons are there for other viewers to watch this story?

In the next note we show you 3 Reasons To Watch “Moon Knight” and follow her every week through the mouse’s streaming platform.

A quality protagonist

Oscar Isaac could be this year’s signing for Marvel. He is an actor with a wide portfolio of films that demonstrate his potential as an actor.

Oscar Isaac as Steven and Marc Spector in “Moon Knight.” Photo: Marvel

The Guatemalan-American is introduced to the world of superheroes for the first time through the world of streaming and promises a complex and enjoyable character for the viewer.

It is not linked to the current MCU

If you are already tired of having to know what happened in previous Marvel movies to understand the new series well, “Moon Knight” is the clear exception to this rule.

Shot that reveals the main clue regarding the location of “Moon Knight” in the timeline. Photo: Marvel Entertainment Youtube Channel

The only tape I should have seen would be “Avengers: Endgame”since the story takes place after the “blip” that caused the disappearance of half of the earth’s inhabitants.

Despite this, at least for now, it is known that the plot is not connected to other Avengers messes. That is, Moon Knight will act independently in the series from him.

Enter Marvel’s supernatural blueprint

Another feature that makes “Moon Knight” unique is that it serves as an introduction to the supernatural side of Marvel in the movies, where there are vampires, werewolves and other beings linked to mysticism.

We got a little taste of this in the “Eternals” post-credits scene, where Blade is heard addressing the next Black Knight.

A new episode of “Moon Knight” will arrive every Wednesday through Disney+. The series premiered its first episode on March 30.