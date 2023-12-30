We have arrived at Tom Cruise's seventh improbable adventure, set far beyond the realm of possibility, with his narrow escape each time. You would say that there is a good chance that the mission at hand is possible this time. Wrong thought. Also in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning the goal seems unattainable.

Mission: Impossible differs from most modern action films because you're not expected to just enjoy the spectacle. You go into the theater knowing that Cruise, a certified daredevil, is ready and willing to put himself on the line for a good movie. That is his mission, and he has chosen to accept that fate. The stunts are not a boring CGI show with shots put together so quickly that they hope you don't see the transitions.

The scenario of Mission: Impossible is known

We won't bother you with the plot details, if any – the world is threatened by an incredibly dangerous thing hunted by an incredibly dangerous man and his incredibly dangerous team of henchmen. Standard food.

It must be almost the end of Cruise' MIcareer, simply because it becomes increasingly difficult to raise the stakes. And how can one man cope with so much stress? When the world teeters on the brink of the end one more time after this, you get the impression that Ethan Hunt might just let it happen so the poor guy can take a day off.

What about the car action in Dead Reckoning?

But the cars, that's what you want to hear about, right? There are a few, so that's promising. Into the car scenes Dead Reckoning Part One are really top class. It's compelling, even if the obvious BMW sponsorship starts to wear a little thin.

Although it's really no worse than Bond inserting a contractually obligatory Land Rover-themed chase scene, or Tom Cruise running around uselessly. He has a beautifully straight back when he goes for it, but seriously – there will be another bus in eight minutes.

Why Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning is the best movie of 2023

Tom Cruise saves Hollywood once again. That is not the plot of the film, but the hardworking gigaster managed to pull it off again in 2023 with this blockbuster. Even if more people should have seen the film. Anyway: if anyone can make EVs fun, it's Cruise who drives an electrified old Fiat 500 through the narrow cobblestone streets of Rome at crazy speeds.