Why Mina Settembre 2 is not on the air tonight: the reason

Why is Mina Settembre 2 not broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Sunday 13 November 2022? We tell you right away: no change of program or cancellation, the fiction is not broadcast simply because last Sunday it ended with the airing of the last episode of the second season. Many are now asking themselves: Will Mina Settembre 3 be done? We still don’t know. At the moment there is no certain news. The adventures of Gelsomina and Domenico continue to thrill the public even if, according to what was revealed by the actor Giuseppe Zeno, there are still no certain confirmations on the future of this very popular television series. Interviewed by Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni, Giuseppe Zeno (the gynecologist Domenica in the fiction) said: “For now I don’t know anything about third seasons, I enjoy what happens”. In short, to find out whether or not there will be a Mina Settembre 3 we just have to wait.

Cast

We have seen why Mina September 2 does not air tonight, but what is the cast of the fiction of Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: