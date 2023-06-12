Committing five murders is much more serious than failing in military discipline.

The 16 soldiers involved in the May 18 murder of five civilians in Nuevo Laredo were held in the Mexico City military prison.

They are there to be prosecuted for “conduct contrary to military discipline”, when the logical thing is that they would be kept in a civilian prison in Tamaulipas.

The mistrust aroused by the prosecution and administration of justice in all kinds of crimes, but more so in military cases, is largely due to procedures and terms that go against common sense, among others, the displacement of the state authority in charge of prosecuting crimes. common jurisdiction such as murders.

Why do the prosecutors of the Army and the General of the Republic hold hands and not that of Tamaulipas?

From 2019 to date, an imprecise number of civilians unjustifiably killed by the military has accumulated, such as last February 25, also in Nuevo Laredo, where the four soldiers shot five young men and let one live in exchange for recording that he belonged to a criminal organization.

Based on the disorganized legislation in force, it is argued that the Army is a federal institution and that crimes against health that the victims probably committed as well… but homicide is not.

Respecting the presumption of innocence and considering that the murders occurred in a day of persecutions and shootings, the Tamaulipas Public Prosecutor should exercise its power to demand the surrender of these soldiers in the command posts of the Zone or the Military Region and carry out legal investigations. to determine who and why they shot at those they had already subdued and altered the scene.

As serious and federal as drug trafficking is, murder is a felony, no matter how “common” it is classified.

That before the civil authority is the military who acted because its personnel exercised “conduct contrary to military discipline” is aberrational because the most delicate thing was not the indiscipline but the ill-defined “extrajudicial execution.”

Why don’t they call it murder? Are “judicial executions” practiced in Mexico?

The definition is as absurd as when reporting incidents and crimes referring to “male” and “female” (a euphemism adopted by journalists and suitcase drivers), instead of consigning “men” or “women”.

Pointing out the illogicality of putting local authorities aside in cases like Nuevo Laredo does not mean that the federal authorities do not intervene, but each one in the sphere of its competence and all in an obligatory concert of institutional collaboration.

Of course, the judicial area of ​​the Sedena must judge the elements that contravene the discipline and the FGR prosecute crimes against health.

A new and modern penal legislation is imposed to resolve (by turn or in a package, simultaneously or in stages), from the major crime, the desired procurement and administration of justice.