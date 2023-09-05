India could soon be renamed Bharat. The rumor about the change of the name of the country gained steam after images of the official dinner invitation were released which will be offered by President Droupadi Murmu to the G20 heads of state and ministers next weekend, in which the President signed as “Bharat President”.

Indian officials later confirmed that it is likely that the issue will be addressed in a resolution in a special session of Parliament, between September 18 and 22.

The invitation in which the president signs as the leader of Bharat has been interpreted in an electoral key by members of a recently formed opposition coalition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

This grouping, led by the historic Congress Party (INC), of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, was baptized as ‘INDIA’, an acronym that stands for Inclusive Alliance for National Development of India.

“In the letter of invitation sent by the president to the guests of the G20, the expression ‘Republic of Bharat’ is used instead of ‘Republic of India’. Are you so afraid of INDIA?” the Congress Party said on the X social network.

(Also read: Cuba denounces Russian network that sought to recruit people to fight in Ukraine)

Where does the name Bharat come from?

This is not the first case in which the government uses “Bharat” in relation to the G20. He has also used the term in a manual titled Bharat, The Mother of Democracy for foreign delegates.

In fact, the Constitution of India also refers to the country as Bharat, albeit only once, in Article 1, in which it says: “India, i.e. Bharat, will be a Union of States”. However, everywhere in the constitutional text, the country is mentioned as “India”.

according to the newspaper The Spanish“the word also means India in Hindi.”

(You can read: Daniel Sancho’s 5 key confessions about crime: ‘I brought the saw and the machete’)

in the past already cases were brought before the Supreme Court seeking to change the name of India to Bharat. But the judges have avoided entering the controversy and on one occasion asked the plaintiff to address the Government.

Some judges have made verbal comments on the debate, but these have no legal value.

In this regard, the deputy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, the BJP, Harnath Singh Yadav, told the ANI news agency that “the whole country is demanding that we use the word ‘Bharat’ instead of ‘India'”.

“The word ‘India’ is a term imposed on us by the British Empire, while the word ‘Bharat’ is a symbol of our culture… I want there to be a change in our Constitution and the word ‘Bharat’ to be added to it…”, indicated the deputy.

“India is already called Bharat in the Constitution,” former Chief Justice of India Sharad Bobde once said. While another former Chief Justice, TS Thakur, claimed that it was up to the citizens to decide whether they wanted to call it India or Bharat.

But in the context of the G20 summit, which will take place in New Delhi on September 9-10, could be interpreted as a move by the prime minister to accentuate Indian pride in front of world leaders.

(You can read: Visa to the United States: these are the 5 tips to advance the appointment at the Embassy)

Ganges river in Varanasi, India.

Criticism of possible name change in India

The truth is that in recent years, The Modi Administration has promoted a project of Hindu nationalism, which has cost it numerous criticisms from international and human rights organizations, due to the tensions it has generated with Muslim communities, but also with academics and journalists who oppose this vision.

In this line, the leader of the Congress, the opposition Jairam Ramesh, questioned the motives behind the name change initiative.

“Modi can keep distorting history and dividing India which is Bharat which is a Union of States. But we will not be deterred. After all, what is the goal of the Indian parties? It is Bharat: Bring Harmony, Amity, Reconciliation And Trust. Judega Bharat, Jeetega India!” he wrote in X.

“Remember that it was the BJP that proposed “India Shining”, to which the Congress responded with “Aam Aadmi ko Kya Mila” (“What did the ordinary citizen get?”). Also remember that it was the BJP that launched initiatives such as “Digital India”, “Start Up India”, “New India”, among others, to which the Congress responded with the “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, whose first anniversary is celebrated last tomorrow,” he added later.

(On other topics: Georgia will broadcast the Trump trial live: it will be available on YouTube)

Remember it was the BJP that came up with ‘India Shining’ to which the Congress’ response was Aam Aadmi ko Kya Mila. Also remember that it was the BJP that came up with Digital India, Start Up India, New India, and so on to which the Congress’ response was the Bharat Jodo Yatra,… https://t.co/0Dxp0YbKU7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 5, 2023

Shashi Tharoor, an MP from the Congress Party, for his part, opined: “Although there is no constitutional impediment to calling India ‘Bharat’, which is one of the two official names of India, I hope the government will not be so foolish to completely abandon ‘India’, which has incalculable brand value and built up over centuries.”

See also Wild monkeys kill 250 dogs in a "massacre" that occupies the global media I hope the Government is not so foolish as to completely abandon ‘India’ which has incalculable brand value.

On the contrary, the head of government of the Indian state of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, reacted to the news in X: “Happy and proud that our civilization is advancing bravely towards the Amrit Kaal.”

“Amrit Kaal,” which translates as the “golden age,” is a term the prime minister and other government officials are using to refer to the years leading up to 2047, the centenary year of independence. They claim that by then, India will be among the most prosperous and developed nations in the world.

Whether or not there will be a name change remains to be seen.

EFE AND THE NATION/ARGENTINA

AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP