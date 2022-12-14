When talking about global warming, the focus is on CO2 emissions into the atmosphere as the main trigger for this phenomenon. But there is another greenhouse gas, methane, which, without having so much prominence, also has a specific weight to take into account in the fight against climate change.

Now, a team of scientists has discovered that its emissions are not only of anthropogenic origin (caused by human activity), but that there are other factors in nature that are encouraging the growth of emissions of this other gas, which had not been emphatically demonstrated so far and that demonstrate how complex this phenomenon is.

The importance of observing the behavior of methane, which is attracting more and more interest from scientific and governmental authorities, is due to the fact that it has the capacity to retain solar energy in the atmosphere, thereby contributing to warming. So much so that, as indicated by the Spanish scientist Fernando Valladares in an analysis of this GHG, “it is estimated that by itself it is responsible for at least a third of the current climate warming.”

Surprise in the balance of gases in the atmosphere



The latest measurements have revealed that during the confinement forced by the covid pandemic, the concentration of this gas in the atmosphere experienced a “vertiginous increase” during 2020, despite the fact that the contamination caused by human activity decreased radically in the year 2020, as revealed by the journal Nature in

an article posted today.

Moreover, the drop in pollution itself was responsible for the increase in methane, because the atmosphere no longer behaved as a sink (‘accumulator’) for this gas. In addition, the balance was also influenced by methane emissions from the

planet wetlandswhich were more intense due to the increase in temperatures during that year.

“Reduced burning of fossil fuels during the pandemic and lower emissions from fires also resulted in less carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxides being released into the atmosphere during the first half of 2020. And both carbon and oxygen nitroxide they affect the atmospheric concentration of the hydroxyl radical (OH), which is the main methane sink“, collects the aforementioned work.

A new parameter to fight climate change



On wetlands, global warming causes a spiral effect that makes both factors feed back. The more heating, the more temperatures; the higher temperatures and more rainfall in the case of 2020, more methane emissions from the planet’s wetlands; the more methane emissions, the more global warming enhancer.

Pep Canadell, executive director of the Global Carbon Project and lead researcher at the CSIRO Climate Science Center in Canberra (Australia), in statements collected by SMC Spain, has described this circumstance as a “possible new feedback mechanism for global warming” that Few studies have previously shown its importance, pointing to increased emissions from wetlands in the tropics and cold boreal zones, including those with permafrost (frozen soils). “What we don’t need now is the discovery of new feedback mechanisms on the planet that could accelerate global warming,” he says.

The study authors further suggest that the feedback between climate and wetland methane is poorly understood, so the conclusions reached in this study should provide a benchmark for future models that include methane in relation to climate. Along with this, they ask that the data obtained be taken into account to adjust the methane emission objectives in order to be able to comply with the Paris Agreements, to stop the global increase in temperature below 2º.