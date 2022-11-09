Okay, officially the race in Brazil is called the São Paulo GP, but for the sake of simplicity let’s stick to the Brazil GP. For the F1 race in Brazil we will be at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace but you can just say Interlagos. In 1973 the circuit hosted the first Brazilian GP. After some changes between Interlagos and Jacarepaguá, the race has been back in São Paulo since 1990.

In the run-up to the Mexican GP, ​​it looks like Ferrari and Mercedes could be in for the win. Thanks in part to a strategic misstep, Verstappen whistled to victory. But how is it going this week? And what if rain clouds come around the corner during the 2022 GP of Brazil?

What should I know about the Brazilian GP?

Interlagos is a classic track on the F1 calendar, which has hardly changed since the first race. So take into account a tight track with a combination of gravel and grass along the asphalt. The circuit is located on a former swamp area, which causes the slope and the many bumps. At 700 meters above sea level, Interlagos is high, but a lot lower than the more than 2,000 meters of Mexico City.

The Mercedes W13 is allergic to bumps in the asphalt, which will make it difficult for Hamilton and Russell. Ferrari will be better off staying at Red Bull than in Mexico City. Ferrari is expected to rejoin this weekend. In Mexico City, Ferrari’s smaller turbo had a lot of trouble with the thin air, but because Interlagos is lower, this disadvantage will be less.

A smaller turbo ensures that the turbo starts working earlier (so has less turbo lag), but is at a disadvantage at high altitudes. A small turbo already displaces less air, and therefore has even less oxygen to move at a height of 2 kilometers. Larger turbos are less affected by this.

Who has a lot at stake for?

The battle for second place between Sergio Pérez and Charles Leclerc continues. Pérez has a five-point lead over Monegask for the Brazilian GP. George Russell follows in fourth place with 231 points (44 points behind Leclerc). That fourth place is not yet certain for Russell, because Hamilton is on 216 points. Sainz is short with 212 points.

Mercedes continues to catch up with Ferrari at the constructors’ level. Mercedes is 40 points behind with two races to go. However, the question is how much you want to be second in the championship. Okay, you get a bigger bonus from the FIA ​​(in 2021 that difference was 10 million euros), but your wind tunnel time will decrease by five percent.

Given the budget cap and the fact that we are talking about Ferrari and Mercedes, we estimate that they are not short of money. In this case, wind tunnel time is more valuable, as it allows the teams to better optimize their cars. Mercedes probably wouldn’t mind taking third place this year. Although the marketing department may think differently.

What does Max Verstappen say?

‘Interlagos is a lot of fun to drive because of the difference in height. That there is a lot camber makes braking a challenge. The kerbstones are now harder as a few have been modified. In addition, the track is tough on the tires and that makes it exciting in some corners,” Verstappen said Verstappen.com.

What’s the weather like at Interlagos in Brazil?

The weather forecast in Sao Paulo is one of the toughest this year. We consulted various weather media to find out if it will remain dry. What seems; each medium says something different. One predicts rain on Saturday and Sunday afternoon with a chance of lightning, another says it will remain dry. We keep our fingers crossed for a rain race without interruptions.

What time does F1 start at Interlagos?

Friday

1st free practice: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Qualification: 8:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Saturday

2nd free practice: 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

sprint race: 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Sunday

Race: 7 p.m.