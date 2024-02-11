Four out of five men will sooner or later experience baldness. Some people accept it, for others a bald spot is a nightmare and every means is used to prevent further deforestation. Up to and including a hair transplant. These happen much more often, partly because the taboo on them is disappearing. How does such a transplant work and what does it cost? “I'm not looking forward to it. You are treated for six to eight hours and it really hurts.”

#men #choose #hair #transplant #39That #bald #spot #turned #man39