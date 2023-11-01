Why Men and women today – November 1, 2023 – is not broadcast: the reason

Why is Men and Women today, Wednesday 1 November 2023, not broadcast on Canale 5 as scheduled? We’ll tell you straight away: the stop of the program was dictated by the fact that today is the feast of All Saints (1 November). These are in fact days in which many people are not working and are therefore away from home, perhaps on holiday. For this reason it was decided to temporarily interrupt Men and Women in the early afternoon slot of Mediaset. This is a stop scheduled only today, November 1st, for the Feast of All Saints. Maria De Filippi and the cast of the talk show that is the ratings champion in the afternoon slot therefore took a day off in daytime, today, November 1st. In its place the soap The Promise will be broadcast today.

When he returns

But when will Men and Women be back on air? Don’t panic: Maria De Filippi’s show will be back on air on Channel 5 already tomorrow, Wednesday 2 November 2023, at the usual time (2.45 pm), even if it is the commemoration of the deceased. Where to watch or review all the episodes in streaming? In addition to Canale 5, it will also be possible to follow the show in live streaming or on demand on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.

History

We have seen why today – November 1, 2023 – Men and Women is not broadcast on Canale 5, but what is the history of the program? The show, created and hosted by Maria De Filippi, has been broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to young people’s opinions, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001, the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new romantic relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons the broadcast, in its classic version, also opened to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.