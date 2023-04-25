Why men and women today is not aired: the reason and when it returns, April 25th

Why isn’t Men and Women today, Tuesday 25 April 2023, broadcast on Canale 5? Today’s episode of Maria De Filippi’s program will not be broadcast because it is Liberation Day, and in these days many Italians, taking advantage of the weekend just ended, are out for the bridge. Even Men and Women therefore take the opportunity to allow themselves a few days off, and in fact it was not even aired yesterday, April 24th. The program we remember had also skipped the appointment on Friday 21st, to make room for a special by Amici. Today’s episode April 25, 2023 will therefore not be broadcast out of respect for the public holiday, in this case the Liberation Day. On the other hand, traditionally all Maria De Filippi’s programs are not broadcast on public holidays, both to give her workers a few days off, and because many people take advantage of the day to go around and don’t stay at home. in front of the TV.

When he returns

But when is Men and Women coming back? Maria De Filippi’s program made a rather long break on the occasion of the bridge on April 25th. As mentioned, it was not aired on Friday 21, Monday 24 or Tuesday 25 April 2023. A long stop in these days in which many Italians will be out for the bridge on April 25, Liberation Day. The program will return regularly on Canale 5 tomorrow, April 26, Wednesday, at 2.45 pm.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen why today – April 25, 2023 – Men and Women is not broadcast, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The episodes will return to Canale 5 in 2023 (that’s when) at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or wi