Why Men and women today is not aired: the reason and when it returns

Why isn’t Men and Women today, Monday 10 April 2023, broadcast on Canale 5? Today’s episode of Maria De Filippi’s program will not be broadcast because it is a holiday, Easter Monday. In fact, on the occasion of the Easter holidays, the program stopped, but don’t panic: it will be back very soon.

When is Men and Women coming back? We tell you right away: it’s back tomorrow, Tuesday 11 April 2023. Fans of the program will therefore have to wait just 24 hours to be able to enjoy a new episode.

History

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.

Streaming and live TV

We have seen why today – April 10, 2023 – Men and Women is not broadcast, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The episodes will return to Canale 5 in 2023 (that’s when) at 2.45 pm. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on the app Mediaset Play or Witty TV.