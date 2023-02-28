Why Men and Women today – February 28, 2023 – is not broadcast: the reason

Why isn’t Men and Women today, Tuesday 28 February 2023, broadcast on Canale 5? Today’s episode of Maria De Filippi’s program is not aired out of mourning and respect for the presenter Maria De Filippi who yesterday, February 27, greeted her Maurizio Costanzo at her funeral in Piazza del Popolo, in Rome.

Instead of the program during the afternoon on Mediaset, a repeat of the second episode of Buongiorno mamma 2 will be broadcast. The third episode will instead be broadcast on the first TV at 21.40 today. In addition to Men and women, Amici di Maria De Filippi and Terra Amara jump.

When he returns

We have seen why Men and Women are not on the air today, but when does the program hosted by Maria De Filippi return? In these days of mourning, all the programs of the presenter are obviously suspended, even if they are episodes that have already been recorded. A form of respect chosen by Mediaset which has distorted its programming to pay homage to a great man who has revolutionized television.

It is not yet known exactly when Men and Women and Maria De Filippi’s other programs such as C’è posta per te will be back on the air. Yesterday the Sunday appointment with Amici was not even aired. On the other hand, Maria is living through difficult days and in these days we have seen her very tried at her husband’s funeral home.

History

We’ve seen why Men & Women isn’t on the air, but what’s the story behind the show? It is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of young people, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public.

Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.