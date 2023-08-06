FromJana Stabener close

Lockdowns in the first year of Corona did not affect everyone in the same way. The concerns of men and women go in very different directions.

According to a Twitter analysis, the mood was better than expected during the corona pandemic and the lockdowns, but the measures taken had an impact on quality of life and mental health. For example, there was a so-called “friendship recession” – the corona pandemic led to a friendship crisis in Germany. Incidentally, time has a completely different effect on men and women, according to a new study by the University Hospital in Würzburg.

Corona pandemic: how has it affected the psyche of men and women?

In the first year of the 2020 corona pandemic, things happened that we can no longer believe today. Shops, restaurants, cinemas and theaters remained closed. Meetings with friends and relatives were forbidden, school was held from home and vacation trips were unthinkable.

A research team from the University of Würzburg took a closer look at the extent to which the experiences had an impact on the mental health and quality of life of women and men. And from June to October 2020, around 2,900 people aged 34 to 85 were asked about their mental health. Among other things, the question of the relationship between worries about the job and about other people who are also involved in the “friendship recession” should be clarified.

The result: “Men’s anxiety increases with concern about their job,” says Grit Hein. She is a professor for translational social neurosciences at the Würzburg University Hospital and carried out the study together with her postdoc Martin Weiß. In women, it has been found that anxiety has increased in parallel with concerns about family and friends, says Hein. In addition, women responded positively to support from friends and family. This phenomenon did not appear in men.

“Traditional gender roles” lead to different levels of stress

The result does not surprise Hein. “The observation that men are more closely associated with work and women more closely with family and friends can be traced back to traditional gender norms and roles,” explains the scientist. Accordingly, men generally feel more affected by job insecurity and unemployment, which leads to greater psychological stress.

According to study results, women feel more stress when they feel they are neglecting their family. It is also obvious that women feel better psychologically when they receive support from friends and family. The “traditional female family role” not only requires more care work (apparently also on the part of the state), but also a stronger tendency towards close social contacts and the search for social support, says Hein.

