Why isn’t Men and Women today, Monday 27 February 2023, broadcast on Canale 5? Today’s episode of Maria De Filippi’s program is not aired to leave room for the live coverage of the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, the great journalist and husband of Maria, who died on Friday at the age of 84. Canale 5 will follow Costanzo’s funeral live starting at 2 pm, with a special by Verissimo in collaboration with Tg5 entitled “Ciao Maurizio”.

That’s why Men and Women doesn’t air. Hosting, from Verissimo’s studio, there will be Silvia Toffanin, to follow live the solemn funeral of Maurizio Costanzo, which will take place at the Church of the Artists in Piazza del Popolo in Rome starting at 3 pm. The connection with the special will be for 2 pm.

The special will have the correspondents Dario Maltese and Susanna Galeazzi connected from Rome and guests in the studio in Milan Cesara Buonamici and Katia Ricciarelli. Appointment therefore on Canale 5 today, February 27, 2023, to follow the funeral of Maurizio Costanzo. “Ciao Maurizio” will document minute by minute the last farewell to Maurizio Costanzo, one of the most important figures in Italian journalism, culture and television who passed away at the age of 84 on 24 February.

We have seen why Men and Women are not on the air today, but when does the program hosted by Maria De Filippi return? In these days of mourning, all the programs of the presenter are obviously suspended, even if they are episodes that have already been recorded. A form of respect chosen by Mediaset which has distorted its programming to pay homage to a great man who has revolutionized television.

It is not yet known exactly when Men and Women and Maria De Filippi’s other programs such as C’è posta per te will be back on the air. Yesterday the Sunday appointment with Amici was not even aired. On the other hand, Maria is living through difficult days and in these days we have seen her very tried at her husband’s funeral home.

Men and women is an Italian television program, conceived and hosted by Maria De Filippi, broadcast on Canale 5 since 16 September 1996. The television program was born in September 1996 as an “adult” version of De Filippi’s previous talk show Amici. While within that program youth problems and issues were discussed in a television context that gave space to the opinions of boys, Men and Women was initially conceived as a place where a couple could tell their story to discuss it with public. Starting from January 2001 the program, while maintaining the same title, took on a completely different format, becoming a program for meetings aimed at giving the possibility of establishing new sentimental relationships. In the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 seasons, the transmission, in its classic version, was also open to homosexual people, while in the 2021/2022 season it welcomes the first transgender tronista.

We have seen why today – February 27 – Men and Women is not on air, but where to see it on live TV and live streaming? The episodes are broadcast from Monday to Friday on Canale 5 at 2.45 pm.