Es gibt zwei Kategorien. Man könnte sagen: die politischen Gründe und die persönlichen. Also jene, die mit dem ei­genen Alter zu tun haben, dem Wunsch, noch ein paar gute Jahre mit dem Partner durch die Welt zu gondeln oder seine kleinen Kinder öfter mal selbst ins Bett zu bringen. Auch die Verlockung, in der Wirtschaft mehr Geld zu verdienen oder in den erlernten Beruf zurückzukehren, als Arzt oder Anwalt, zählt dazu. Und schließlich spielen auch Karriereüber­legungen eine Rolle: Stellt meine Partei mich überhaupt noch einmal auf? Und selbst wenn, wird sie so gut abschneiden, dass ich wieder einziehe? Die politischen Gründe sind kniffliger. Sie haben damit zu tun, wie die Arbeit als Politiker ist und wie sie sich in den vergangenen Jahren verändert hat.

Attacken hinterlassen Spuren

Es gibt erfahrene Politiker, die sagen, dass die Arbeit heute ganz anders sei als vor zehn oder zwanzig Jahren. Ihr ganzes politisches Leben jenseits des Plenums drehe sich inzwischen darum, wie man wieder ins Gespräch komme mit den Menschen. Manchmal rede man in einem Straßencafé zwanzig Minuten mit einem Bürger, nicht, um eine Stimme für die eigene Partei zu gewinnen. Sondern als Wahlkampf für die Demokratie.

Auch die sozialen Netzwerke hätten viel verändert. Prominente Politiker berichten davon, regelmäßig Anzeige zu erstatten, wegen Beleidigung, Bedrohung. Manche werden auf offener Straße angebrüllt, angespuckt, attackiert. Das gab es früher auch – nur heute geschieht es öfter. Thüringens Ministerpräsident Bodo Ramelow (Linke) sagte kürzlich der „Welt am Sonntag“, der Landtagswahlkampf in diesem Jahr sei „nicht zu vergleichen mit dem, was ich bisher in der Politik erlebt habe“. Es gebe viel mehr „unangenehme Auseinandersetzungen“, auch körperliche Angriffe auf Kandidaten seiner Partei. Über Drohungen gegen ihn selbst spreche er ungern öffentlich, wegen des Nachahmereffekts.

Schwer zu sagen, welchen Einfluss diese Stimmungslage auf Abgeordnete hat. Politiker, die aus Angst aufhören, geben das ungern zu. Es wäre für ihre Verfolger der größte Triumph. Lieber sagt man: Es wird Zeit für was Neues, als: Die Neonazis sind stärker als ich.

Has been working since he was 13 years old: SPD politician Karamba Diaby dpa

Personal and political reasons often mix. This is also the case with Karamba Diaby, 62 years old. In an interview with the FAZ, he said there were several reasons for his retirement. Above all, personal: he had been working since he was 13 years old. At that time he was still living in Senegal, his parents were dead, he attended a boarding school, earned room and board by working on the land and giving private lessons. He studied and earned his doctorate. Today he is still fit and enjoys working as a member of parliament. It is an honor for him. He simply wants to have more time for his wife and children in the future.

However, Diaby also talks about how work has changed him – and his family’s life. “As soon as I leave the apartment, I am no longer a private person. Everything I say and how I say it is judged.” That changes a person. People always say: Stay the way you are. But that only applies as long as he does what they like. Diaby does not say that bitterly. He is popular in his constituency, directly elected, as a black man in Saxony-Anhalt. Many people admire that. And also how he dealt with the threats; in 2020 his constituency office was shot at, in 2023 there was an arson attack. Written threats of course. Diaby always said: I’ll keep going. Even now he says: I’m not leaving because of the attacks. But as he says: All of this does not pass you by unscathed.

Some only send the puke emoji

One example of this is that Karamba Diaby has not danced for years, neither in public nor at private parties. After all, he never knows who is filming him. He actually likes dancing. But he has seen how it turns people against him.

Once he visited a folk festival in Halle, the Fountain Festival. He stopped by information stands, spoke to citizens, did constituency work. A band of Syrian refugees called him over, he ran over, music, people were dancing, someone pulled him between the dancers. He then joined in a bit, not dancing wildly, just moving around a bit. Diaby sounds almost apologetic when he talks about it. A photo of it ended up in an online newspaper. The text was fine, and so was the photo. But then the user comments: insults, anger. Hartz IV recipients have to collect bottles, and a Social Democrat dances happily with refugees! “That was a lesson for me,” says Diaby. He accepts that people will think he’s stuck up when he stands next to them during a dance.

Diaby wants citizens to discuss the content with him, about everything from the minimum wage to the war in Ukraine. But some people don’t want to argue, they want to hurt. Other politicians are more confrontational than Diaby. The Green Party leader Ricarda Lang regularly posts photos that show her laughing in semi-private situations, for example with glitter eyeshadow before the Taylor Swift concert. In addition to compliments, there are also malicious comments, and not just about her appearance. One calls for “life imprisonment,” another cynically comments that the many poor people should be happy that Lang is treating himself to a concert ticket. Some just send the puke emoji.

Failures affect private plans

All of this contributes to the fact that hardly any politician wants to be a celebrity throughout his or her entire career. At the beginning of the legislative period, members of the Bundestag had only been in parliament for an average of 5.73 years. The statistics are slightly distorted by the fact that the AfD is still relatively new and the Greens have many young people in their ranks. The Union politicians have been in parliament for a particularly long time; they had been in parliament for an average of 9.13 years when they entered three years ago. The Left Party follows in second place with 8.97 years. Social Democrats had an average of just 4.67 years of experience.

With older MPs who are now retiring, one can assume that they want to enjoy life above all else, like normal pensioners. The former CDU health minister Hermann Gröhe, 63, said that after thirty years in the Bundestag, it was “good enough”. Künast, 68, recently wrote to her district association that it was “time to make room for younger people”. CSU veteran Max Straubinger, 69, of whom he spent thirty years as a member of the Bundestag, said that he was still healthy and happy, but that retirement age would come at some point. His party colleague Paul Lehrieder will be 65 when he retires next year. The Green Party member Cordula Schulz-Asche, 67, only wants to do voluntary work.

Wants to make “room for younger people”: Green politician Renate Künast dpa

Younger people often say that they want to spend more time with their family. Michelle Müntefering, SPD, 44 years old, announced in June that she would not be running again. “You can’t make up for the time you’ve spent together, but I hope we still have a few years left together,” she told the “Tagesspiegel” newspaper, referring to her 84-year-old husband, Franz Müntefering. He had to undergo serious heart surgery last year. A few weeks later, however, Michelle Müntefering was still fighting for a promising place on the list for the European Parliament. She lost. This shows that political successes and failures influence private plans.

Scheuer is drawn to the economy

And vice versa. Politicians keep reporting that they make pacts with their partners. One more term in office and then you’re out. Or: The next term in office only if you lose 15 kilos beforehand, otherwise it will all be too unhealthy, little sleep, irregular meals, a lot of stress.

Green MP Sven-Christian Kindler, 39, has probably discussed care work with his wife on several occasions. But he does not blame his decision on her. Rather, he blames his desire to be a good father and husband. Equal parenthood is not compatible with top-level politics, he said in the spring. Kindler has two children, commutes between Hanover and Berlin and, even when he is finally home, often has to be available for work around the clock. Many politicians’ marriages have failed because of these conditions. Young fathers and mothers often want to do things differently.

The former CSU transport minister Andreas Scheuer also has a baby at home. But he did not resign from his mandate in the spring because he had to change diapers; he had already given up his ministerial post and his party office beforehand. It had long been suspected that he would be drawn into business. That’s right: Scheuer is now self-employed, has founded two companies, and sits on the advisory board of a logistics company for the automotive industry. 22 years in the Bundestag were enough.

Go when it’s at its best

Kai Gehring has been there for almost as long. The Green entered parliament in 2005. He too leaves in a reconciliatory mood. Especially since the interview with the FAZ falls on a “holiday”, as Gehring says – because that day, August 1, is the start-up opportunity program. This is very important to the education politician from Essen. It shows him that MPs can really achieve something. He thinks that governing is more exhausting than being in opposition because compromises constantly have to be worked out. “But it is also more fun being in opposition because you can achieve more and change a lot of concrete things.”

In a letter to his political colleagues, Gehring wrote that he was leaving when things were at their best. He was full of gratitude. The fact that he was the victim of an attack in the spring had played no role. “I will not allow myself to be intimidated by anti-democrats, neither now nor in the future.”

And yet: Like the SPD MP Diaby, the Green Party member also describes the attacks as changing something. The radical fringes are speaking out louder than in 2005, he observes. Many people have become more intolerant, especially in the Corona period. “I have a problem with the fact that things are becoming more and more black and white.” This is not only changing politicians, but also the way the media reports on them. “I get annoyed when some colleagues in the Bundestag act as if Robert Habeck himself is to blame when people insult and threaten him online. The current headline was: ‘Habeck reports 700 people’. But you could also write: ‘700 people have massively insulted and threatened the Vice Chancellor, and he is defending himself using legal means.'”

Make room for the new

Add to that 80-hour weeks and days off that are rarely free of politics. Gehring is looking forward to strolling through the market on Saturdays again without people asking him about the government, Scholz here, Lindner there, while he just wants to buy cucumbers. The job as a member of the Bundestag is “not for people who value work-life balance,” says Gehring. He doesn’t yet know what he wants to do in the future. But he does know that he wants to treat himself to a short break between his old and new job.

Stated her reasons in a letter: CDU politician Yvonne Magwas AFP

Vice President of the Bundestag Magwas, 44 years old, described the reasons for her departure in an unusually open manner. She wrote a personal statement in which she also described how “right-wing extremist enemies of democracy” attack politicians. She herself had experienced many insults and threats, but also a lot of indifference. “That takes away your strength.” She called on the people of the country to do something about it. This passage was in Magwas’ letter between those that expressed gratitude. It was not formulated as a reckoning or accusation. But it was so important that it should not be kept secret.