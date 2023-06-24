Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian army made an advance in the southern sector of the front. Now Kiev’s troops could target a major city.

Munich/Tokmak/Melitopol – Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the south made the first important advance through the Russian main line of defense. As Russian military bloggers write, Ukrainian troops were able to advance south of Orikhiv near Robotyne.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Kiev’s troops push towards Tokmak near Robotyne

They are now apparently trying to secure their flanks while the Russians are probably counterattacking. The more than 50 km long line of attack between Kachowkaer Stausee and Orikhiw is the most fiercely contested front section in the south – as illustrated in the Twitter video below.

A push through the heavily fortified Russian trenches there is Kiev’s next military success in the Ukraine war. This gives the Ukrainian army the opportunity to advance on three strategically important cities in the Zaporizhia region. IPPEN.MEDIA explains what it is.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Enerhodar with Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is a target

Enerhodar: If the Ukrainian troops take over the entire front section in the south of the country, they could advance to the small town of Vasylivka (population around 13,000) via the M18 trunk road. The place is right on the reservoir. From here, the allegedly poorly secured regional road P37 runs to Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhia nuclear plant is located, which is occupied by the Russians. According to maps from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the US think tank AEI’s Critical Threats Project, the Russian fortifications near Vasylivka are heavily fortified. If the Ukrainian army can still break through here, the way to Enerhodar and the nuclear power plant would be free. The P37 would also be within range of the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers on the west bank of the Dnipro, making it difficult for the Russians to defend them.

Ukraine counter-offensive: Can Russian supplies be cut off at Tokmak?

Tokmak: The small town of Tokmak (population around 32,000) is a traffic hub for Russian supplies in southern Ukraine. Not only does the P37 regional road between Enerhodar and Berdyansk (113,000 inhabitants) on the Azov Sea, which is also occupied by the Russians, run through Tokmak. But also the regional road T0401 to Melitopol, which is also occupied (around 155,000 inhabitants). If Ukraine can cut off supplies to Russia’s 49th Army, which is already under heavy pressure and which, according to Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, is paying a high price in blood, that would be a good starting point for military operations in a westerly direction towards the Dnipro. If necessary, said 49th Army could even be wiped out, for example, should Russian soldiers try to get behind their own lines at Donetsk or Mariupol.

War in Ukraine: Melitopol is probably the main target of Kiev’s counteroffensive

Melitopole: According to Ian Matveev, a Russian military analyst, the Swiss daily View quoted, Melitopol is said to be one of the main targets of the Ukrainian counter-offensive in order to then prepare a possible attack on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from there. Melitopol is located about 75 kilometers southwest of Tokmak on the Azov Sea. It may still be a long way for the Ukrainian troops to get there. The British Ministry of Defense published an assessment by its secret service on June 19, according to which Russia had recently begun withdrawing parts of its Dnipro troops from the east bank of the huge river in order to strengthen the front at Zaporizhia and in the east at Bakhmut. According to London, there are said to be several thousand soldiers from said 49th Army, including the 34th Motorized Brigade (tank, d. editor.) as well as naval infantry units. Also means that if they advance to Melitopol, the remaining Russian troops could be trapped between the city and the Dnipro.

The American business magazine forbes writes in an analysis: “The liberation of Melitopol after more than a year of Russian occupation would cut the Russian army in two in southern Ukraine – and could eventually lay the foundation for an operation aimed at driving the Russians out of Crimea.”

Melitopol is a center of resistance – civil as well as non-civilian resistance. The collaborators are currently in a panic.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive: Army chief calls for patience and reassures

Nevertheless, according to the Ukrainian army, it is still in the scanning phase and has not yet deployed its main forces. “Everyone wants a great victory now and immediately,” Ukrainian land forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi told the British Guardians. The counter-offensive remains a game of patience. (pm)