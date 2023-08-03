Ssleepless nights? Has he already had a few, says Jörg Brömer and begins his list. Brömer is the owner of a Wiesbaden construction company, 90 employees, 60 million euros in sales, Brömer is the fourth generation to run the business. This burden is sometimes heavy, “but hardly anyone talks about it,” complained the man at an event organized by the CDU Economic Council of Hesse at the Hesse Chemicals Association in Wiesbaden. Financially, the company constantly has outstanding debts in the millions, Brömer continues: Customers want to pay little, suppliers want to pay discounts, and company tax is due on the tenth of every month. If the annual financial statements then have to be submitted to the tax office, but the auditor is expecting a child, the company is directly threatened with a bad rating. This is his daily reality, says the company owner.

Daniel Schleidt Coordinator of the economics department in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Brömer believes that being an entrepreneur in Germany “often borders on self-exploitation”. No wonder that many younger people would be deterred, says Michael Boddenberg (CDU). The Hessian Minister of Finance himself comes from a family of entrepreneurs; his father once set up his own business as a butcher. Today it is difficult to find successors for companies who are willing to take on the responsibility and burden described by Brömer, which Boddenberg also knows from his father’s business. “We have a successor problem,” says the minister.