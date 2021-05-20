Lower the prices of cuts of meat. Those were the arguments that President Alberto Fernández made to the exporting meat companies when he informed them of the decision to close meat exports for 30 days.

But from the sector they foresee that this measure will not serve the desired objective, since other economic variables play that impact more on the value of each cut than exports.

“The brake on beef exports will not lower inflation. Because inflation does not originate in the price of meat, it originates in the monetary issue. Not only does the price of meat go up, all the economy’s products and services go up. We do not have a price problem, we have a currency problem, more and more pesos are needed to buy the same amount of meat, gasoline or tomatoes, “he said. David miazzo. Chief Economist of the Fundación Agropecuaria para el Desarrollo de Argentina (FADA).

The FADA economist remarked that the measure to stop meat exports end up in the opposite effect. “Inflation and lower meat production will make prices rise the same,” he said.

In this sense, he insisted that the interventions on exports may lower meat prices in the short termor, but not in the medium term. “That is, we are going to have the same prices, but less production, employment, investment and exports,” he added.

Specifically, he highlighted the weight that taxes have on the price of meat. “One out of every 4 pesos in a kilo of meat are taxes”, He specified.

“28% taxes are paid on the kilo of meat and this has to do with how the tax burden is weighing as the product goes through the links in the chain,” added the economist.

From the Regional Consortium for Agricultural Experimentation (Crea), an entity that brings together the country’s leading producers, they also agreed that the closure of exports will not serve to lower the price of meat.

As of 2005, the document summarized, a battery of interventions began to be applied in the meat business that included an increase in export duties, elimination of reimbursements, modifications in the average slaughter weight, export permits and even the closure of sales abroad.

This went from exporting 771,000 tons of beef with bone in 2006 to a minimum of 183,000 tons in 2011. When the restrictions were removed, between 2015 and 2020, exports grew 354% in quantities and 1,997 million measured in dollars, returning in 2019 to the 2006 values.

Meanwhile, between 2006 and 2011 the Bovine stock was reduced by 12 million head and consequently, meat production by 28%.

“As a consequence of the drop in production, in the long term, the restrictions, which were aimed at reducing domestic prices, ended up having an effect contrary to what was intended,” they specified.

“In the first instance, Between 2005 and 2008, consumer meat prices fell by around 12% in real termsIt did last for a little less than a year. Since 2010, there has been an increase of close to 40% in real terms, which still persists today “, detailed.

In this sense, they specified that as of 2018 a new stage begins where it is difficult to separate the evolution of the meat market in particular from the contraction of the economy in general. In effect, they calculated that since 2018 the drop in real wages was 14.9% while, in terms of meat, it was 17.8%.

“Achieving a lasting recovery in real wages is impossible without macroeconomic stability. Argentina needs an increase in production and exports that will allow it to leave behind a decade of stagnation and provide the basis for an improvement in the quality of life ”, they closed.

By last Javier Peralta, Secretary of (Fifra) remarked that if the closure of meat exports is completed, the exporting refrigerator will stop buying the cow (the category that is exported to China) and will go in search of a lighter animal to compete in the domestic market with the other refrigerators.

So this will push farm prices in the Liniers market to rise due to the greater demand for animals.

In addition, he warned that also the program of popular cuts can be dropped since the cuts destined by the meat exporters to the domestic market are those that are not exported from the same animal.