He remembered almost nothing Leonardo Chiapparelli, the 21-year-old sole survivor of the terrible car accident on Rome’s Nomentana. He woke up on the sixth floor of the neurosurgery department of the Sant’Andrea hospital, and only then did he learn of the deaths of the five friends who were in the car with him. It was his father Giuseppe who gave him the news, after the Tac ruled out complications for his son.

Leo would not be in danger of life, yesterday he spoke with his mother and a psychologist. Soon he could also be heard by the carabinieri who consider him a precious witness to what happened on the Cinquecento, approved for four passengers, on which instead six traveled. As expected, the young man is still in shock, he would have said only: “I don’t remember anything”.

“Why me?” he said to his parents. “I survived, I don’t know how. I was in the center in the back seat: the bodies of my friends protected me ”, were her words before having an emotional breakdown, according to the Repubblica newspaper. Leonardo in the hospital is surrounded by the affection of family and friends.

The father of the 21-year-old, Giuseppe, despite the good news about his son’s health, cannot find peace: “He’s alive – he said with tears in his eyes as soon as he arrived at the hospital – but tonight I lost five children. Because they all grew up together. They loved each other, they were like brothers. They often stayed with us. I can not think of the pain of the parents. You can’t die like this.”

Meanwhile, from the videos it seems clear that the sixteenth century was traveling at breakneck speed. Leonardo was the only one to save himself, the other five young men died. From the videos, acquired by the Arma military, it emerged that the Cinquecento would have traveled 900 meters in eight seconds, before the Ballotti roundabout on Via Nomentana which leads to the accident site, where the cameras are powered by solar batteries and therefore in operation only during the day. So at over 110 kilometers per hour instead of 50, if the reports ordered by the prosecutor’s office – which investigates unknown persons for road homicide – should confirm it. The results of the autopsies and toxicological tests are awaited, as well as those on the children’s mobile phones.

The driver therefore went well beyond the speed limit and probably not everyone on board had their seat belts fastened: the four boys sitting in the back were thrown out of the passenger compartment, while the Cinquecento overturned several times due to the roof breaking. The other two were pulled out by firefighters.