However, they cannot completely rule out that the controversial slogan will continue to be displayed, as the campaign materials have already been delivered to district associations. However, the party has agreed to hang the posters “only as a secondary matter” in these cases, the LVZ quoted the party spokesman as saying.

The core of the dispute was election posters on which the Saxon Left Party advertised its hospital policy with the slogan “In aller Freundschaft”. The MDR then accused the party of violating the trademark protection of the MDR medical series “In aller Freundschaft” by using the slogan.

As a state broadcaster, MDR is obliged to remain politically neutral, the election posters may have worried the broadcaster for another reason: the identical use of the MDR title could give voters the impression of political proximity between the broadcaster and the party. At the beginning of July, the broadcaster had asked the Left Party to issue a cease-and-desist declaration. The Left Party reacted with surprise. Campaign manager Lars Kleba told the LVZ at the time: “Television series and election campaigns are two different things, and the phrase ‘In aller Freundschaft’ is also used in everyday life outside of the series title.”

#MDR #bothered #Lefts #election #poster