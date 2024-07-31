Oaktree sells Caen to Mbappé’s investment fund

The rumor has been circulating strongly for a few days and now it’s official: the American fund that owns Inter Oaktree has sold Caen – a French Serie B team, sixth in the last Ligue 2 – of which it owned 80% of the shares to Kylian Mbappè’s investment fund (who two weeks ago was presented as a new signing for Real Madrid, earning 200 million over the next 5 seasons in blanco, of which 100 million upon signing). Pierre-Antoine Capton, current chairman of the supervisory board, should remain a minority shareholder. “Interconnected Ventures is proud to announce a project to acquire, through its investment entity Coalition Capital, the stakes held by funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management in Stade Malherbe Caen,” explains the official press release.

“This transaction marks a significant milestone in the club’s strategic development. and reinforces its natural ambition to remain among the historic teams of French football. Over the past 4 years, Oaktree and Pierre-Antoine Capton, in collaboration with the entire management team of the club, have led a project to relaunch the club which has made it possible to ensure financial management, promote young players and consolidate the regional base of the club and its links with local stakeholders. Pierre-Antoine Capton would like to thank Oaktree Capital for its contribution and its presence during the difficult years of the club. In addition, Oaktree and Pierre-Antoine Capton would like to thank Olivier Pickeu for his commitment”.

Why did Mbappé buy Caen from Oaktree? The ’emotional’ hypothesis

Many have wondered why Mbappé decided to buy Caen? According to some hypotheses, it is an emotional choice, given that in 2013, when he was 15, the French striker had passed the trial with the club that however could not afford to invest 200 thousand euros to hire him due to the failure to return to Ligue 1. Mbappé ended up at Monaco, where his extraordinary career began. But the affection for Caen, who had followed him for three years, most likely remained