The Americanization of F1 is drastically changing the sport off the track. Brad Pitt is making a film about F1, there’s a romanticized Netflix series and Shaquille O’Neal and his ‘Badillac’ are a regular fixture at the end of the US GP. It also has to be more spectacular on the track. The sprint races had to take care of that. Max Verstappen does not see the point of these shortened races.

Opposite among others Racingsnews365 Verstappen says about the sprint races. He doesn’t like it even though he sees an advantage for himself. ‘I do not like it. I don’t really enjoy this weekend format. I don’t care that there is only one training session and then qualifying immediately after that. I think it’s even better for me,” said Verstappen.

Drivers avoid risk

According to the Dutchman, the short distances are not real races: ‘There is no feeling. Every time I do these races it’s about “let’s not do any damage, we have to make sure we finish in the top three”. For me, that’s not a real race, because after that you go straight to the main race. You can earn a lot more points there anyway and you take more risks.’

According to Max, an extra start is exciting, but not much happens after that because there are no pit stops: ‘You do another start, that’s probably still a bit exciting. It’s only the people who are out of position that will come forward, because normally you’re going to ride on a tire that lasts the entire sprint anyway and not much else happens.”

Verstappen about the sprint race in Brazil

According to the two-time world champion, there is no reason to add extra races to the weekend: “I don’t understand what the problem is, because I think we’ve had enough exciting races, so you don’t need to add another third race distance. ‘

As you know Verstappen, of course he goes for the highest step of the podium: ‘It is less exciting, but of course we will try to win.’ Should he win on Saturday, all three sprint races this year will have been won by Verstappen. He has already won at Imola and the Red Bull Ring.