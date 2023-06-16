The Nürburgring Nordschleife has never really been suitable for an F1 race, which is exactly why the races there were so great. And unfortunately quite dangerous. That’s why you won’t see GPs at the Groene Hel for the time being. Because everyone wants to see F1 cars driving on the Nordschleife, Red Bull is organizing a demo there soon with Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel, but Verstappen is not allowed to come.

Sebastian Vettel gets into ‘his’ RB7 with which he became world champion in 2011 and Ricciardo gets into the 2012 RB8 for a lap at the Nürburgring. “I wanted to, but Helmut didn’t let me,” says Max Verstappen in Canada. “He knew I was going to go to the limit. I would have liked to have done it.’ A case of risk management, then.

“I heard this thing was coming up and Helmut, because I think we were sitting at a table when it came up, he was like ‘no, no, no you won’t’,” said Verstappen. And logically: the world championship is in sight for the driver and the team, so Red Bull does not want to risk Verstappen being injured in an accident on the dangerous circuit.

Is Max Verstappen allowed to enter the Nürburgring in his spare time?

We cannot see Verstappen’s contract, but there must be something in it that Verstappen should not take unnecessary risks. Kimi Räikkönen previously stated that many F1 drivers have something like this in the contract, but that he did not stick to it under the motto ‘I do what I want or else you fire me’. It is a pity that he is retired.

We do know that Verstappen sometimes did a track day in his spare time in a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport with his father. We do not rule out the possibility that he may do a Red Bull round of the Nordschleife at an event – so not during Touristenfahrten where everyone is allowed. But not in an old F1 car.