It cannot have escaped your notice that Max Verstappen became F1 world champion in Abu Dhabi today. While he proudly held a large trophy in the air on the podium, this was not the F1 Championship trophy. This is the cup for winning the race. The World Cup isn’t coming for a few days.

Protest from Mercedes

The belated presentation of the World Cup for Max Verstappen has nothing to do with the protest of Mercedes, this was already determined in advance. The F1 team believes that at least two FIA regulations have been broken and will continue to work on this. In the Ziggo studio, the guests at least agree: nothing will change the result.

Why Max Verstappen doesn’t have a World Cup yet

The FIA ​​Prize-Giving Ceremony is in Paris on December 16. At this event, the World Cup will be officially handed over to Max. The reason that the FIA ​​only hands over the cup a few days later is because the result is still being looked at critically. The FIA ​​will therefore still consider the protests of Mercedes. In any case, the drink during the ceremony has already been bought off with 50,000 euros. You know where that amount comes from.