Exchanging phone numbers with someone you just know, sending sexy instant messages or pretending your relationship is little to give the impression that you’re available. That may seem harmless, but it’s called micro-cheating and is a kind of cheating in miniature. “A gray area between fidelity and infidelity,” explains sexologist Eveline Stallaart. “I suspect a lot of people don’t realize what they’re doing because they think cheating is a physical act. It doesn’t have to be. And no matter how ‘microscopic’, it can do a lot of damage.”