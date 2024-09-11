Why Maria Rosaria Boccia decided to give up the interview

Why did Maria Rosaria Boccia decide at the last minute to give up the interview already scheduled for It’s always Cartabianca? Several background details emerge on the story.

“I didn’t run away, the conditions weren’t right,” the aspiring advisor to former Culture Minister Sangiuliano said in a text message read live by Bianca Berlinguer.

According to what was reconstructed by The RepublicMaria Teresa Boccia would have arrived two hours before the start of the broadcast on Rete 4.

After the make-up, he would have had a confrontation with the presenter Bianca Berlinguer. And here the first problems would have arisen. Boccia, in fact, would have set limits and doubts on the guests’ questions.

The questions, however, were not agreed upon, while the guest list included Alessandro Sallusti and Andrea Scanzi in connection and Concita De Gregorio and Annalisa Chirico in the studio.

Boccia, who had promised to tell “the truth that Gennaro Sangiuliano has not wanted to tell until now”, was reportedly stiff when she learned that the guests would be free to ask her any questions.

AND The Press to tell the story from backstage with the conversation between Bianca Berlinguer and Maria Rosaria Boccia. “I don’t feel understood” the entrepreneur would have said deciding to postpone the interview: “I’ll come next week, give me time”.

Boccia, in fact, would have stiffened when Bianca Berlinguer would have asked her: “Aren’t you recording me?”. And she would have replied: “But who do you take me for?”.