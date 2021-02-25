Cristina Kirchner’s whistleblower, Margarita Stolbizer, made a particular political reading Regarding the ruling by which Lázaro Báez was sentenced – by majority vote – to 12 years in prison for the crime of money laundering in the case known as the Ruta del Dinero K.

Despite considering that the ruling against businessman K “it’s fine”, the leader of the GEN argued that Cristina Kirchner celebrates this sentence. Why does Stolbizer think the ruling benefits the current vice president?

“Celebrate because it is a failure that is just going to condemn a private sector and I think there is an internal dispute between them, I am convinced, but it’s a speculation“, he said in dialogue with Two voices (All News).

Stolbizer developed in this regard: “I believe that there has been and will continue to be a reckoning because I always had the idea that Cristina believes that Lázaro Báez made her Mexican with money “.

In this area of ​​speculation – as she described it in the television report – the former deputy said: “Lázaro Báez one day will leave, and if the domain extinction, you will be released from your detained condition and You can enjoy the money from what Cristina transferred to you. In this case, she was never investigated. “

Earlier, the GEN leader had tweeted precisely the same idea: “CFK celebrates today as President of the Nation (Alberto in Mexico explaining vip vaccines), the ruling (that does not touch her) and that she condemns her partner Lázaro Baez for laundering the money that she herself got from public works, the basis of their illegal enrichment. “

CFK celebrates today as President of the Nation (Alberto in Mexico explaining vip vaccines), the ruling (which does not touch her) and that condemns her partner Lázaro Baez for laundering the money that she herself got with public works, the basis of enrichment illegal of both. – Margarita Stolbizer (@Stolbizer) February 24, 2021

In that sense, Stolbizer understood that the cause of laundering “against private was faster than those who investigate and must convict public officials who committed the crimes that generated the dirty money. “

He summarized: “The ruling is fine but it does not affect the impunity of the powerful who watch from the balcony“.

Baez was the friend of the Kirchners who set up Austral Construcciones in 2003 to do business with the state managed by his friends and partners. Evidence is unnecessary. He came to accumulate fortune of billions illegally. Not all of it is his. – Margarita Stolbizer (@Stolbizer) February 24, 2021

The verdict against Báez was in the hands of Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4) and the contractor was accused of having laundered 60 million dollars between 2010 and 2013. For that reason, you will have to pay a fine of 480 million dollars.

