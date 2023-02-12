Why Mara Venier calls Ornella Muti “Francesca” on Domenica In: the reason

Why does Mara Venier call Ornella Muti “Francesca” on Domenica In? Do you have this curiosity? We’ll take it away right away: the answer is very simple, Ornella Muti is a stage name. In fact, the real name of the great actress is Francesca Romana Rivelli. Since Mara and Ornella are very close friends, the actress is called by her real name.

Who is Ornella Muti

Ornella Muti, or rather Francesca Romana Rivelli, was born in Rome on March 9, 1955. Among the best known Italian actresses, she has won numerous awards: a Gold Plaque at the David di Donatello (1976), two Grolle d’oro, best actress (1979), Lifetime Achievement (1998), three Golden Globes, Best Actress (1982, 1988), Lifetime Achievement (2007), Three Golden Ciaks, Best Actress (1988, 1989), Golden Clapperboard special (2018), a Pasinetti Award for actress at the Venice Film Festival (1988) and two Silver Ribbons for best leading actress (1988, 1989), out of five nominations, two of which for best supporting actress.

Ornella Muti has also received three nominations for best actress at the David di Donatello (1982, 1988, 1989) and one for best actress at the European Film Awards (1988). In her career she has interpreted various genres, working alongside directors such as Damiano Damiani, Mario Monicelli, Dino Risi, Marco Ferreri, Carlo Verdone, Ettore Scola, John Landis, Francesca Archibugi, Woody Allen, Paolo Virzì, Umberto Lenzi and Francesco Nuti .

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Mara Venier calls Ornella Muti “Francesca” on Domenica In Sanremo 2023, but where to see the program on live TV and live streaming? The program awaits you on Rai 1 today, Sunday 12 February 2023, starting at 2pm.

The episode, barring changes in the programme, will end at 18.45. Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming on RaiPlay.it, the streaming platform that allows you to watch and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.