Striking rims, a honking air horn and booming bass from the speakers of the self-built subwoofer that echo through the meadows: you turn 18, get your driver’s license and immediately buy your first car. That’s how it goes in the countryside, says Frank Zondag (28) from Snelrewaard. ,,I bought my car ten years ago, a blue Seat Marbella. All my friends bought a car, that is still very natural.”