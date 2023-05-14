In the category ‘things you’ve never wondered, but now want to know’: the flap in the door of trucks. Just pay attention, because most trailers have such a hatch. Sometimes you also see the hatch open. We’ll tell you: it’s not an inspection hatch or a cat flap for drivers who want to combat loneliness on the road.

Website Jalopnik also wondered why truck trailers often have flaps in the rear doors. So it is not something European, because in America they also have the extra hatch. With a lot of words they arrive at an answer – and it is unfortunately a lot less exciting than you might think.

The hatch on trucks is for ventilation

The hatch in the trailer of the truck is a ventilation hatch. There is also an opening further forward in the trailer. If the two are open, it will continue to draft in the trailer while driving. This hatch is mainly open when there is no load present and the truck must be ventilated between two journeys.

The hatch is particularly useful for refrigerated transport. You also don’t want to close your fridge when it’s switched off, because of the condensation and the associated mold formation. This is no different with a refrigerated trailer. The hatch allows the refrigerated transport to blow through and the trailer is fresh again for the next load. Do you know that again.