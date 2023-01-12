Wout Weghorst, the striker who played football for Heracles Almelo seven years ago, flew to England on Thursday for a transfer that gives his career a surprisingly nice turn. If he passes the medical test, he will sign a contract with Manchester United, one of the largest and most prestigious clubs in the world.

Weghorst (30), from Borne in the heart of Twente, will finish this season at the club of coach and fellow countryman Erik ten Hag. Manchester United have not yet confirmed the move, but multiple media outlets, of which The Guardianreport on Thursday that the deal is almost complete.

Weghorst comes on loan from Burnley, a second-tier club in England, who loaned him out to Besiktas in the first half of this season. That Turkish club will receive 3 million euros from United as compensation for the early termination of the lease. Weghorst may already be in the selection for the city derby at Old Trafford against Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

1 Why does coach Erik ten Hag want Weghorst so badly?

Manchester United were looking for a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Saudi club Al-Nassr in November. At the point of the attack, Ten Hag now only has the Frenchman Anthony Martial, who scores little and has regularly been missing due to injuries in recent months.

United want to get an established top striker next summer, wrote the American sports site ESPN. But the club is determined to finish in the top four in the Premier League this season – they are now fourth – and thus qualify for the Champions League. To bridge the next six months, United ended up at Weghorst. A player who scores a lot at almost all the clubs where he played and costs relatively little because of the rental construction.

In addition, Weghorst, who works almost maniacally on his fitness, also provides defensive work by putting a lot of pressure on the opponent’s defenders. The tall (1.97 meter) and strong Weghorst is also a type of player who can break open matches, because the team can play opportunistically with him during the rush hour. An ideal pinch hitter – although Weghorst will do everything to conquer a starting place. At the World Cup in Qatar, he put himself in the spotlight by scoring twice as a substitute in the quarterfinals against Argentina.

2 How does this transfer fit into Weghorst’s career?

It is the next step in Weghorst’s remarkable career progression. At the age of seventeen he played for the amateurs of NEO in Borne and succeeded in enforcing a transfer to the German VfL Wolfsburg via FC Emmen, Heracles Almelo and AZ. In the Bundesliga, a European top competition, he further made a name for himself as a high-scoring striker, after which he left for the English Burnley in January 2022.

A mediocre six months followed. At Burnley, Weghorst only scored twice in twenty games and the club was relegated from the Premier League. In order to remain active at the highest level and to have a chance to win a place in the selection for the World Cup in Qatar, he let himself be rented out to Besiktas in Turkey.

There he celebrated his last goal in an emotional way last weekend. Weghorst pointed to the club logo on the chest before waving to the home crowd and saying “bye byeseemed to say. It further sparked the rumor stream surrounding his imminent move to Manchester United. At Besiktas, where he scored nine times in eighteen games, they preferred to keep him.

Weghorst shows with this transfer how you can reach the top without an extraordinary amount of talent, but with discipline and work ethic. Illustrative of how he experiences his sport is that in recent years he has gathered a team of specialists around him, with a personal body coach, a mental coach and a sports podiatrist. All this under the guidance of physical trainer Richard van Beek.

3 What are United’s long-term plans for Weghorst?

His rental period is in principle a temporary solution until the summer, although it is possible that Weghorst will perform in such a way that the club will want to continue with him for longer. What plays in the background is that Manchester United has been put up for sale by the American owner, the Glazer family. The club may first want to wait for that sales process before making a major investment in a new striker.

Nigerian Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Slovenian Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane are high on the club’s list for next summer, according to ESPN. When attracting a new renowned striker, it is important that United qualify for the Champions League – that makes the club a more attractive option.