Everton manager Sean Dyche simply couldn't understand the decision to give Manchester City a second-half penalty on Wednesday night. “I have no idea about the prison,” Dyche said after his team lost 3-1 despite taking the lead against the newly minted world champions. “I don't think anyone knows.”

Dyche revealed that Premier League officials agreed with Ceferin's damning assessment of the handball law. “We had a Zoom call a couple of months ago,” said the Everton manager, “All the coaches said it's a farce and we don't know why they are giving penalties.”

Here's an overview of how the referee arrived at this particular decision at Goodison Park.

FINAL! Manchester City defeated Everton 1-3 with goals from Harrison / Foden-Álvarez (penalty)-Bernardo Silva in their first game as world champions ⭐️. It is 4th in the Premier ⚽️🇬🇧, with 37 points, 5 behind the leader Liverpool.pic.twitter.com/aJbYAZzlfU — VarskySports (@VarskySports) December 27, 2023

Julián changes penalty for goal and seals City's comeback against Everton pic.twitter.com/H5oJSAnRX2 — ® Σ |_ Δ ╥ Φ ® Σ § (@Relatoresconvos) December 27, 2023

Dyche's argument against the decision revolved around the intention. “Is that deliberate? Of course not.”he asked and was answered. “These players hit [la pelota] so fast and so strong that I don't know where they should put their arms when they launch.”

Law 12 of the FA manual states that a handball offense has been committed “if a player deliberately touches the ball with his hand or arm, for example by moving his hand or arm towards the ball.” There is no doubt that Onana had no intention of rejecting Ake's effort with his arm. As Dyche criticized: “If he did that deliberately, he must be a bouncer because his reactions were like that of a cat. What a save.”

However, the regulations continue to outline that intention is not the defining factor. A player is still guilty of handball if he “touches the ball with his hand or arm when his body has enlarged unnaturally.” Deliberately or not, legislators warn: “The player runs the risk of the ball hitting his hand or arm and being penalized.”

Onana's arm was above his head when he was hit by the ball, clearly increasing the surface area used to block Ake's attempt. The referee must take into account whether Onana's position was “a consequence or justifiable for the player's body movement in that specific situation.” The VAR did not see clear and evident evidence to rule that Onana should have his arm raised and sanctioned the penalty that Julián Álvarez converted.

Originally, on-field referee John Brooks signaled for play to resume before a word in his assistant referee's ear led to the penalty. Dyche was also unhappy with this aspect of the decision. “The linesman was 50 yards away and he gives it,” Dyche exaggerated, “I don't know what that's all about.”