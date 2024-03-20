Manchester City and Chelsea, two of the most important clubs in England and also in the world, have received bad news in recent hours, as they have been warned that they could be expelled from the Premier League, the top domestic tournament. division of the mentioned country, by violate the rules of Financial Fair Play (FFP), as reported by the local newspaper The Sun.
It is not the first time that something like this has happened to the citizens as a whole. Manchester City contested the 115 charges filed by the Premier in February 2023 against his club for violating the financial regulations of the league itself.
Just as it happened with him Everton and the Nottingham Forestthere will be an independent commission that will judge the cases of the Manchester City and Chelseaat the end of autumn in Europe, so it will be close to the end of this year 2024.
To Everton the commission deducted 10 points in November for breaching financial regulations and the penalty was reduced to 6 in February, while also took 4 points from Nottingham Forest on Tuesday for breaching the Premier's financial rules, which now puts the City Ground team in the relegation zone.
In the case of Chelsea, in 2023 financial misconduct committed during Roman Abramovich's time as owner was detected, in which payments were made to agents from accounts that did not go through the club's records.
According to the same media, Manchester City and Chelsea They face the risk of relegation to the Championship if they are found guilty of breaching the FFP, and may even be expelled if they are found guilty of a serious breach of compliance with the Premier's financial rules. What will happen with this situation? We will know before the end of 2024…
