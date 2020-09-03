A victory on points for Helmut Kohl’s widow Maike Kohl-Richter. According to a ruling by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH), she can request information from the journalist Heribert Schwan about where the records of her deceased husband’s conversations with Schwan have gone.

However, she is not entitled to any further documents from these meetings, as this is statute-barred (Ref .: III ZR 136/18).

Kohl-Richter is pursuing its goal by filing a lawsuit on the steps. First she wants to know where the documents are, then she wants to request them. Whether and how the widow can still do this is open.

At the end of 2014 Schwan had declared in a television broadcast that he had made copies of the tapes that were “scattered in Germany and abroad” and that “you will not get hold of that quickly”.

The widow would have preferred to keep this inheritance hidden

The contending parties are concerned with the principle. In Kohl-Richter’s case, this means being able to manage the political legacy of her former husband alone. In their opinion, Schwan stole part of it. In addition, it is a part that, from their point of view, would have been better hidden.

In fact, the former radio journalist Schwan enjoyed the trust of the former chancellor and had him entrusted him with the preparation of his memoir. In 2001 and 2002 the two men met more than 100 times for confidential conversations, mostly in the basement of Kohl’s private house in the Ludwigshafen district of Oggersheim. Around 630 hours of tape material was created.

[Wenn Sie aktuelle Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

When the two broke up – for which Schwan blames the widow – the journalist put together the most sensational parts of his material into a book bestseller. Historically of rather little relevance, the quotations gave an impression of Kohl’s bitterness and his friend-foe scheme, which was leading for him in politics. Above all, he ridiculed comrades he despised, including the incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Author Schwan fights for freedom of the press

Schwan was also involved in the dispute about the principle: the freedom of the press. Even now before the BGH he appealed to being a journalist who had brought something important to light through his actions.

The judiciary, however, tended to ignore such aspects and simply recognized him as a contractor, although there was never a written contract between Kohl and him. As a result, the Cologne Regional Court awarded Kohl record damages of one million euros; a claim which, in the opinion of the next instance, should have expired with the death of the politician. This dispute is still with the BGH.

Kohl-Richter’s ambition to shape the memory of her husband sometimes takes on bizarre features. As reported, she had tried to have the former Chancellor’s bungalow, in which she had lived for years, listed as a historical monument. The authorities found the request absurd – the building was too simple. The widow’s promise to bring the political legacy of letters and records to a foundation and make it accessible have not been kept.