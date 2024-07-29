– Episode of the 15 Minutos podcast talks about the “election” of dictator Maduro for another term in Venezuela

*) The outcome of the Venezuelan “election” is not surprising. A National Electoral Council dominated by Chavismo announced a victory for dictator Nicolás Maduro with 51.2% of the votes, against 44.2% for Edmundo González Urrutia, of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).

Of course, there were immediate reactions around the world. Leaders from Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Colombia, among others, have already announced their distrust regarding the fairness and transparency of the entire process.

As of the time this program is being recorded, President Lula has not yet spoken specifically about the topic. On Monday morning (29), the Itamaraty stated in a note that it is awaiting “the publication by the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) of data disaggregated by polling station” of the presidential elections in the country this Sunday (28) to position itself on the election.

Representatives of independent organizations claim that Venezuelan authorities have arbitrarily detained 46 people, and that at least one person has died as a result of violence by pro-regime groups.

The Editor of the Ideas team at Gazeta do Povo, Gabriel de Arruda Castro, wrote about this topic. He is the guest on this episode of the 15 Minutos podcast.

***

The 15-minute podcast is a space for discussing important topics, always with analysis and the participation of the Gazeta do Povo team of journalists. From Monday to Friday, in a light and dynamic way, with a duration that fits into your busy day. Presented by journalist Márcio Miranda.

***

Datasheet: ’15 minutes’, Gazeta do Povo’s news podcast #Presentation and script: Marcio Miranda; content direction: Rodrigo Fernandes; sound: Leonardo Bechtloff; distribution strategy: Marcus Ayres.