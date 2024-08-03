Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 03/08/2024 – 19:11

Venezuelan is also under pressure from left-wing Latin American governments after declaring himself reelected without checking the results. Countries act more for democratic reasons than ideological ones, experts say. The support that the authoritarian regimes of Cuba and Nicaragua gave to Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela was not joined by many others in Latin America. Honduras and Bolivia congratulated the Chavista leader, but, in the face of criticism from the opposition, the government in La Paz justified having acted only out of respect for protocol.

Peru was the first to recognize the electoral victory of the opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, followed by Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Costa Rica and Panama.

Maduro is also under pressure from other countries – including those led by leftist governments such as Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico – who are demanding the publication of all electoral records and the scrutiny of the counts. Six days after the election, held on July 28, these documents have yet to be presented by Caracas.

The opposition claims that González has 67% of the votes. The National Electoral Council (CNE), a body controlled by the Chavista regime, claims that Maduro won with 51% of the votes against 44% for the opposition.

Doubts about the results touted by Maduro do not come from these countries alone. The NGO Carter Center, one of the few independent organizations that was able to precariously monitor the election, found violations not only in the counting and dissemination of votes, but also throughout the entire period leading up to the vote, with restrictions on the right to vote and persecution of the opposition.

A study conducted by Brazilian and foreign researchers based on electoral records gathered by the opposition also points to a victory for González, with 66.1% of the votes. An analysis by the Associated Press news agency of the same material concludes that the opposition won by a “significant” margin, with 6.89 million votes against Maduro’s 3.13 million.

“Healthy division” of the left

Historian and professor at the University of Lima, Daniel Aurelio Parodi sees the left divided throughout the world; while one “remained radical, pseudo-Marxist, authoritarian,” the other turned more toward social democracy and progressive cultural agendas. According to him, this phenomenon also occurs in Latin America.

“What is happening with Colombia? [Gustavo] Petro; with Lula, in Brazil; with [Gabriel] Boric, in Chile, which played a very prominent role, is the one that is signaling its distance from the authoritarian left-wing regime of Nicolás Maduro,” he analyzes. “We are facing a healthy division, it seems to me, of the Latin American left. The majority of left-wing countries, which are democratic left, are joining the liberal democratic countries, of another ideology, which are condemning both Maduro’s dictatorship and the apparent electoral fraud.”

“Stance is guided less by ideological affinity and more by defense of democracy”

Yann Basset, director of the Democracy Studies Group at the University of Rosario in Colombia, says that the Venezuelan regime’s attitude forces these countries to take positions based on the defense of democratic principles. “But there are nuances,” he emphasizes.

The expert says it is difficult to defend a regime that did not release the election results and declared itself the winner anyway. “This is not justifiable under any standard of democratic elections. That is why the only countries that recognized Maduro’s victory are authoritarian or semi-authoritarian countries,” he explains.

Basset sees the stance of Latin American countries critical of the electoral process as guided more by “a logic of democratic regime versus autocracy, and not so much by ideological affinity.” So much so that, he points out, among those that have adopted a firmer position are right-wing governments, such as Argentina and Uruguay, and left-wing governments, such as Chile – although left-wing governments have been more cautious.

But Basset points out that Latin American governments are not always so consistent in their defense of democracy in the region. He cites as an example the case of El Salvador, a country governed by Nayib Bukele, who has been accused of imprisoning innocent people, persecuting critics and undermining the rule of law.

“El Salvador is supported by right-wing governments, without [que isso gere] concerns about human rights and the problems that arise from the point of view of democracy. I think there are still political calculations and ideological affinities that are clearly manifested in the reactions of Latin American governments to these types of events.”

“The new scenario is more of a clash between conservatives and progressives than between right and left”

Parodi, from the University of Lima, analyzes the phenomenon in a global context: “It seems to me, with or without Maduro, that a new scenario is emerging where conservatives and progressives are facing each other, more than the old rightists and leftists of the 20th century.”

And the progressive left, the historian emphasizes, leans towards democracy. “It is the post-Cold War world, where the real socialism of the Soviet Union fell; a world in which China decided to be politically authoritarian, but economically capitalist; [um mundo] in which the space for radical leftists, for authoritarian leftists, is greatly reduced in Latin America.”

The problem, says Parodi, is that “both positions, conservative and progressive, have very little vocation for dialogue.” “Political polarization is a worldwide phenomenon. We are losing this center where the other’s position is respected, this center where republicanism and democracy are the flags.”

The impact on Latin America

For now, the crisis continues in Venezuela. Protests have been harshly repressed by Caracas, and the opposition faces intimidation and threats. On Saturday (03/08), opposition leader María Corina Machado joined protesters on the streets, but González, who by their count won the election, did not. Maduro’s emissaries have already called for the arrest of the pair, and some officials who worked on the campaign have sought refuge in foreign embassies.

Three questions hang in the air, says Parodi of the University of Lima. “Will Maduro stay in power this time? If so, will there be a second wave of migration? If so, what will the countries of the region do with such massive migration?”

Once one of the continent’s most prosperous nations, oil-rich Venezuela has seen its economy collapse and lost nearly a third of its population in the past decade. More than 7.7 million people have fled the country since 1999, but most of that migration has occurred under the rule of Maduro, who blames U.S. sanctions for the country’s decline.

“For Colombia, it would be a particularly difficult setback. The Colombian government has placed a lot of emphasis on normalizing relations with Venezuela,” says Yann Basset, from the University of Rosario.

It is in Colombia that the majority of Venezuelan refugees have settled: 2.9 million, according to data collected in 2023 by Amnesty International.

“If Maduro manages to stay in the end, he will radicalize his stance and leave the opposition somewhat on the back foot. There are no channels for participation or political dialogue,” Basset points out.

Historian Parodi is also not very optimistic, and expects the regime to become even more rigid. “In Latin America, we often say that dictatorships become more repressive as they approach their end. They adopt defensive positions and are absolutely intolerant because they feel surrounded. The expulsion of seven ambassadors and the possibly even greater rupture in international relations shows us that Venezuela is almost an international orphan… It is a very complicated context, what lies ahead.”

With information from Emilia Rojas Sasse

ra (DW, ots)