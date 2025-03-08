Why Madrid has been appointed Arboreal City of the world despite having authorized thousands of talas

This Wednesday, the mayor of Madrid collected a distinction from which he has been displaying since he arrived in Cibeles: the diploma that accredits the capital as the tree of the world, a title granted by the Arbor Day International Foundation to reward cities that have a program dedicated to trees.

José Luis Martínez-Almeida brought breast for this recognition, the sixth consecutive that Madrid receives, and listed the large infrastructure projects that include more green areas, such as the underground of the A-5, that of a section of northern Castilian or the recently presented of coverage in the M-30, at the height of sales. He also remembered his promise to plant 500,000 trees during this mandate to generate “a friendlier city, more pleasant and adapted to climatic demands.”

Shortly after, more Madrid threw in the mayor the thousands of talas authorized by his government since he arrived at the City Hall, some with enormous controversy such as those that swept part of the Comillas or Madrid River parks for the expansion of Metro line 11, partially reversed thanks to citizen protests.

Both things are compatible: Madrid can receive the distinction of the world’s tree city because this program does not take into account the trees that have disappeared in the municipality. Each candidate city must meet five sections, according to the official arbor day page: to have an apartment dedicated to the care of the trees, have its management regulated, have an updated inventory of the entire tree -linked of the city that allows its expansion, dedicate a section of the budget to the management of this tree mass and celebrate at least once a year an act to raise awareness of the residents of the value of the urban trees.

Arbor Day does not mention any penalty for talas carried out by the candidate cities and focuses on the planting of new trees in the city. Environmental experts warn that the arrival of many young trees does not compensate for the felling of mature trees such as those who have disappeared in the last years in Madrid.

36,000 less with Almeida

One of the demands to become a tree city of the world has served, however, to provide more transparency to the town hall and count the number of trees that currently grows in the capital. The inventory that requires and is renewed every year sheds light on the real number of existing specimens and if their number is increasing or decreasing.

According to the latest available data, corresponding to the year 2023, the streets and parks of Madrid have lost 36,406 consolidated trees since Almeida is mayor. The municipal statistics indicate that the city currently has 663,991 consolidated trees compared to the 700,397 in 2019, when the current mayor’s team arrived in Cibeles. The data corresponds to the municipal ownership countertop on foot, whose conservation depends on a contract of the environment area for maintenance and cleaning.

The data of the Environment Area indicate that in 2023 up to 23,720 talas were authorized in Madrid, a similar figure – they indicate from the City Council – to which they occurred during the years of Mayor’s Office of Manuela Carmena.

Up to 16 Spanish locations currently hold the distinction of the world’s tree city, according to the arbor Day Foundation on its website. The majority are from Madrid (Alcalá de Henares, Aranjuez, Las Rozas, Madrid, Majadahonda, Rivas-Vaciadrid and three songs) although the recognition also reaches the metropolitan area of ​​Barcelona, ​​Carmona, Cieza, Inca, Malaga, Onda, Salamanca, San Cristóbal de la Laguna and Valencia.