Vladimir Putin alone decides that nuclear weapons will be stationed in Belarus. Experts are sure of that. Alexander Lukashenko keeps up appearances.

Minsk – Is Alexander Lukashenko just a “puppet” of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin? That’s what the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya calls the ruler. And this is also indicated by current statements by a military expert. According to him, Lukashenko is powerless against the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus. had about it Newsweek reported.

Quit last weekend Putin plans to deploy nuclear weapons within the borders of his country’s closest European ally for the first time in decades. Many saw it as a threat from the Kremlin. Possibly to extort concessions from Ukraine or the West. Kiev spoke of Putin taking Belarus as a “nuclear hostage”.

Putin’s deployment of nuclear weapons only “information operation”

“I believe this whole development is an information operation by the Kremlin to remind us all that Russia nuclear weapons because they know that many in the West overreact every time this issue comes up,” said retired Gen. Ben Hodges Newsweek. “That makes us pause and hesitate before doing what we need to do to ensure Ukraine wins.”

Such a decision, some observers argue, could only indicate that Lukashenko was either forced into this decision by Russia or struck a deal with Putin. He did this to remain in power and to consolidate his influence in Eastern Europe.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is a close ally of Vladimir Putin © IMAGO/Vladimir Astapkovich

Nuclear weapons in Belarus: “Lukashenko would never admit that he was forced”

“The Russians claim that Lukashenko has long sought to deploy their nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory,” said Rajan Menon, director of the Grand Strategy program at Defense Priorities and Anne and Bernard Spitzer Professor Emeritus in International Relations at City College of New York, Newsweek.

“But of course Lukashenko would never admit that he was coerced if that really happened, which means we may never know the background,” he added. “As for the Russian influence in Lukashenko’s Belarus, it is undoubtedly significant. If Lukashenko is confronted with another popular uprising, it will be Putin who he calls. That weakens Lukashenko’s position even more,” said Hodges. (mse)